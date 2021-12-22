Eating turkey on Christmas Eve and Christmas is one of the traditions that is still alive in Peru. Photo / Credit: Pexels

The business comes to life in Christmas. Despite the fact that a good number of supermarkets put their famous Christmas dinners To prevent customers from spending many hours in the kitchen preparing them, many Peruvians still maintain the tradition of buying meat and dressing it and then taking it to a bakery or baking place that can perform this service and thus avoid wasting gas or electricity.

You do not need to go to places far from your home to do it. Something that is very picturesque on these Christmas dates is see families walking the streets with their turkey trays Heading to the bakeries to drop them off and wait for the meat specialists to do their job.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO BAKE A TURKEY IN PERU?

First you have to keep in mind that It will depend a lot on where we are. For example, if it is the only bakery in your area, the price may be higher than in those places where there is more demand, and therefore, you will find a great variety in prices and offers for baking.

Another factor to consider is the price of the gas cylinder, although it is not usually a radical factor, if it can increase a few soles to the final cost that we are used to paying at this time.

A few days before Christmas Eve and Christmas are celebrated, and according to the Facilito web portal, the 10 kilogram gas cylinder registers prices ranging from S / 44.5 to S / 65.5 in the districts of the Lima capital.

Taking into account the data presented in the upper lines, the first thing you should have on hand is the weight of the turkey, pork, chicken, guinea pig or the meat you want to bake. This will not only serve to know the fee that you will have to pay, but it will also help the bakers to calculate the time in which the cooking must be carried out.

In some establishments you will find promotions of baked at S / 5.00 per kilo. Others offer you the service by paying between 30 and 50 soles. Among the suggestions that we can provide you is to take your meat already seasoned and in an additional container place the extra dressing so that they can use it and refresh the meat while it is cooking and thus prevent it from drying out.

If possible, make a tie or mark on one part of the bird or on the tray so that you can differentiate it from the others. Despite the fact that they give you a distinctive number, you may run the risk of being confused with other orders that enter the premises.

As an additional fact, some bakeries offer the dressing for your meats, so you would only have to take the bird to cook. This has an additional cost, which can cost you between 25 and 30 soles, in addition to the price for baking.

Take a few minutes in the days leading up to Christmas to approach the locals and inquire about the prices and style of baking they use, as well as the opening hours, taking into account the curfew that must be observed throughout the country to stop COVID-19 infections.

