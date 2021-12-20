Brand new house it is an exciting moment that always supposes a deep immersion in the world of decoration. Good manners dictate that the first time a brand-new home is visited a home-related gift is made, something is also a practical matter. If we are also on Christmas dates, the decorative gift it is a two in one to help the lucky ones to complete the house.

Because of a move and, especially if a house opens for the first time, an endless number of needs arise that, if you are a good friend, perhaps you can alleviate a little with a good gift of those practical as well as beautiful. But here we also ask for a bit of caution. It is not worth giving away things that are very personal or that determine the decorative style of a house. No pictures, lamps or furniture of a certain size. There is nothing worse than receive a gift that determines the style of your home and feel obliged to wear it so that your family / friend will like each time you visit the house.

That is why we propose you practical but uncompromising giftss. In this it is better to bet on things “never hurt a house.”

A good (wool) blanket

A classic with which you will surely not fail is with an Ezcaray blanket. If the budget does not reach, at least, make it 100% wool to ensure its warmth and lightness.





Decorative blanket with a checkered design in warm tones and fringed finish, 70% mohair and 30% wool from Ezcaray for 159 euros

Decorative wool blanket Ellin El Corte Inglés 100% wool for 89.95 euros

Sculptural vase

If we talk about adding a touch of design, do it in the form of a vase, which is something that does not affect the decoration of the house much and that can be placed in different places. You will be right for sure with the H&M sculptures or any of a handcrafted character.





Ceramic vase with one-sided design. Height 28.5 cm. Diameter 13 cm 24.99 euros

Round terracotta vase with a top diameter of 12.5 cm. Height 19.5 cm and diameter at the widest point 22.5 cm for 19.99 euros

Plants (and pots)

Who says plants you say a bouquet, but a plant (pot included) has more decorative character and more timeless character. Plants are never superfluous in a house.





Sansevieria is one of the plants that works best indoors due to its resistance and easy maintenance. With a height of 55-65cm 19.99 euros

Sansevieria trifasciata – 19cm pot – total height: 55-65cm





Elho indoor white pot of 18.3 cm in diameter and 16.7 high (3.7 liter volume) 6.96 euros

A design or decoration book

To serve as inspiration, to display on shelves or to act as table books, some beautiful and contemporary design books can be good gifts.





Hardcover “Live Beautiful” book – Illustrated, March 30, 2020 43.69 euros





Hardcover “The Kinfolk Home: interiors for slow living” book – Illustrated, 20 € 33.99

Small Design Icons

This is not about giving an extra-large piece or one that conditions the whole room, – unless you have the consent of the guests – but there is always room for a design piece.





This is the case of the Alvar Aalto -Iittala vase. One of the most famous glass objects in the world. Made of blown glass, it has an elegant and timeless design inspired by the waves of the sea. Everything a classic of Nordic design which in small size has a price of 74.95 euros

The bird of the most famous designer couple is also a design classic. Produced by Vitra it is the Eames House Bird for 185.00 euros

Textiles such as tablecloths / towels

In addition to being able to adjust the budget as needed, a tablecloth or a new set of towels always come in handy.





You can give a Christmas tablecloth. In this case, it is a stain-resistant tablecloth from El Corte Inglés with a 50% discount. 220 x 140 cms normal price € 24.95 and price now 12.45 euros

Or if you want it to be a good tablecloth you can give a linen tablecloth as a gift. At La Redoute they have the Victorine washed tablecloth available in 12 different colors. With a size of 170 x 300 cm it has a normal price € 79.99 and now 55.99 euros

Set of 100% Cotton 500gsm Towels (two units for the bath and two for hands) in light gray 22.99 euros

600 gr / m2 cotton towel from Bassols in El Corte Inglés for 55 euros

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

