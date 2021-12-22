We often associate the Christmas with the snow and the cold. But we cannot forget that in the southern hemisphere they celebrate it in summer. For this reason, more than with the snow and the cold, they associate these parties with the beach, swimming pool, warmth and, in some places of Australia, a terrible eye pain caused by a tiny beetle. Well okay the christmas eye, as it is known, it is not something especially frequent. However, whoever suffers it once never forgets it.

It is a condition, also called seasonal corneal ulcer, caused by chemicals released by a native Australian beetle. Specifically, from northeast Victoria and southern New South Wales.

Fortunately, vision is not affected and the pain goes away on its own about 7-10 days later. But in the meantime, it can be very annoying if anesthetic drops are not used. In fact, there are those who compare it to the pain of childbirth. We do not know if it will be an exaggeration; but, just in case, better not to run into this beetle. Now, what else is known about him?

The origins of the Christmas eye

The Christmas eye was first described by CS Colvin, in a study published in 1979. In it, he explained that it was a ulceration on the cornea which manifested mainly between the end of November and the beginning of January, with the Christmas holidays right in the middle.

He did not define it as something especially frequent, but neither was it isolated. Specifically, since 1970 he had seen 20 cases, both in adults and children, both of any gender. All in Australia.

It is also known as the harvester’s eye, because it is common in this profession.

To this day, it is still not particularly frequent, but some cases continue to be detected. New names have been given to it, perhaps more chords, since the only thing that makes the Christmas eye look like are the dates on which it is given. For example, it is known as Albury-Wodonga syndrome, in honor of a Victoria hospital in which several cases have been diagnosed. We can also find it as Harvester Keratitis or Harvester’s Eye, as this profession is one of the most affected.

In fact, people generally go to the hospital the day after they have been doing some outdoor task, such as mowing the lawn or fixing the garden. Initially, it was not known what the cause was, but today the culprit is known: a tiny beetle.

The most dangerous beetle for the eyes of Australia

The beetle in question is of the genero Orthoperus. These are very small beetles, known to release substances that can cause vesicles and blisters on the skin. They release them when they feel threatened or when they are crushed, either voluntarily or by accident. That is why it is so common for it to occur when someone is working in the fields.

The beetle is so small that the affected people do not notice it, they rub the eye and when crushing it they release the irritating substances

It is a very small beetle. So much that goes unnoticed and usually the affected people do not know that they have been in contact with him. What can happen is that they notice some eye discomfort, rub it and that is when the animal releases those substances, among which the pederina, a toxic and vesicle-causing compound. Once this happens, they are only aware that something is wrong when they start to experience extremely severe pain in their eye. Start as itch, which turns into burning and may end in the form of ulcerating lesions on the cornea.

These are symptoms that can also be caused by other conditions, such as herpes keratitis, corneal abrasion, or infectious corneal ulcer. For this reason, the diagnosis of Christmas eye is usually made with an interview with the patient to find out if he carried out outdoor activities susceptible to an encounter with the beetle.

The only good thing about all this is that the lesions are usually temporary and disappear on their own in 7-10 days, when the corneal epithelium recovers. Of course, in the meantime it is necessary to use an anesthetic eye drops, as the pain can become unbearable. Forgive us Tim Burton; but of course this is a nightmare Before Christmas.