Rosewood San Miguel de Allende

The Rosewood San Miguel de Allende hotel.

(Courtesy)



On the days leading up to Christmas, guests are invited to be part of some of the traditions of the time such as a merry alley through the hotel gardens accompanied by the female student from San Miguel de Allende whose tour will lead to a traditional Christmas inn with stations. of typical Mexican food and fun games. On December 24, on Christmas Eve, Restaurant 1826 will offer a Christmas Eve dinner with a classic menu and a marching band. On the night of the 25th, the celebrations will continue with a five-course dinner and music to share the arrival of Christmas with the family. To wake up in the best way on both December 25 and 26, guests will start the day with the Mexican flavors of the traditional Rosewood San Miguel de Allende brunch accompanied by live music.

The Cape, A Thompson Hotel (Los Cabos)

(Courtesy)



The celebration on December 24 will kick off at The Ledge with a warm and festive three-course menu featuring seasonal Mexican favorites and a distinctive Los Cabos twist. The menu for the “Christmas Eve Family Style Dinner” will include abalone ceviche, lobster and pumpkin bisque, roast turkey and traditional cod, as well as optional pairings available. “Enrique Olvera’s Christmas Eve” will be a gastronomic experience of sophisticated Mexican flavors executed with techniques that celebrate the culinary arts of Mexico, Japan and Peru. In addition, special holidays inspired by contemporary Mexican traditions that will include romeritos with shrimp in tempura and mole, cod in Biscay sauce and traditional panettone with hot chocolate This celebration will take place at the Manta restaurant inside The Cape.

El Tajín Restaurant

Loin in guava marinade.

(Courtesy.)



For those who do not want to leave the city or their home, but prefer to ignore the responsibilities of the kitchen, El Tajín, a restaurant run by chef Ana Arroyo, has designed a Christmas menu that includes Norwegian biscay cod, romeritos with Red mole and shrimp pancakes, tenderloin in a guava and spice marinade and even vegetarian options. Once the orders have been made (by phone 55 7006 8713), customers can pick up their order and for every thousand pesos of purchase they will receive a liter of the traditional fruit punch that has made the restaurant famous.