A relative prepares a Christmas decoration with the image of her missing loved one, to be placed at the Memorial Garden of the City Government building of the borough of Iztacalco, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo / Marco Ugarte) (Marco Ugarte /)
Christmas decorations with images of missing loved ones hang at the Memorial Garden of the City Government building of the borough of Iztacalco after being placed there by relatives, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo / Marco Ugarte) ( Marco Ugarte /)
Carmela Lopez holds a Christmas decoration with the image of her missing husband Cesar Alarcon, at the Memorial Garden of the City Government building of the borough of Iztacalco, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Cesar Alarcon went missing on July 20 , 2020. (AP Photo / Marco Ugarte) (Marco Ugarte /)
Kenia Alarcon Lopez places a Christmas decoration with the image of her missing loved one at the Memorial Garden of the City Government building of the borough of Iztacalco in Mexico City, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo / Marco Ugarte) (Marco Ugarte /)
Carmela Lopez stands next to Christmas decorations with images of the missing, at the Memorial Garden of the City Government building of the borough of Iztacalco, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Lopez’s husband Cesar Alarcon went missing on July 20, 2020. (AP Photo / Marco Ugarte) (Marco Ugarte /)