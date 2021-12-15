Home News Christmas decorations hang in Iztacalco with images of missing loved onesChristmas decorations hang in Iztacalco with images of missing loved onesBy Martin - December 15, 2021Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp A relative prepares a Christmas decoration with the image of her missing loved one, to be placed at the Memorial Garden of the City Government building of the borough of Iztacalco, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo / Marco Ugarte) (Marco Ugarte /)Christmas decorations with images of missing loved ones hang at the Memorial Garden of the City Government building of the borough of Iztacalco after being placed there by relatives, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo / Marco Ugarte) ( Marco Ugarte /)Carmela Lopez holds a Christmas decoration with the image of her missing husband Cesar Alarcon, at the Memorial Garden of the City Government building of the borough of Iztacalco, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Cesar Alarcon went missing on July 20 , 2020. (AP Photo / Marco Ugarte) (Marco Ugarte /)Kenia Alarcon Lopez places a Christmas decoration with the image of her missing loved one at the Memorial Garden of the City Government building of the borough of Iztacalco in Mexico City, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo / Marco Ugarte) (Marco Ugarte /)Christmas decorations with images of missing loved ones hang at the Memorial Garden of the City Government building of the borough of Iztacalco after being placed there by relatives, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo / Marco Ugarte) ( Marco Ugarte /)Carmela Lopez holds a Christmas decoration with the image of her missing husband Cesar Alarcon, at the Memorial Garden of the City Government building of the borough of Iztacalco, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Cesar Alarcon went missing on July 20 , 2020. (AP Photo / Marco Ugarte) (Marco Ugarte /)Carmela Lopez stands next to Christmas decorations with images of the missing, at the Memorial Garden of the City Government building of the borough of Iztacalco, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Lopez’s husband Cesar Alarcon went missing on July 20, 2020. (AP Photo / Marco Ugarte) (Marco Ugarte /) the brand new two stars of Madrid that returns the Malaga... Elena Ivy - December 15, 2021 0Michelin distributes 27 new Michelin stars in Spain (42% more than... Elena Ivy - December 15, 2021 0Fake seafood mousse. Easy, simple and delicious Christmas recipe Elena Ivy - December 15, 2021 0Five original, fun and very practical kitchen timers for less than... Elena Ivy - December 15, 2021 0Minced meat pies, British Christmas recipe Elena Ivy - December 15, 2021 03,200 hamburgers for a prison Elena Ivy - November 17, 2021 0A complete menu of healthy and quick recipes in the walk... Elena Ivy - September 2, 2021 0Light homemade chips, easy, simple and delicious cooking recipe Elena Ivy - October 23, 2021 0Pa de pessic cake from Vic. Easy and simple dessert recipe Elena Ivy - November 14, 2021 0We tried Dija, Getir and Gorillas, the new ghost supermarkets that... Elena Ivy - September 21, 2021 0