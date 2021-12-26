Among them, the beast of beasts, the AC200P portable power station . Specifically, it has 2 kWh of power , and its original sale price is € 1999, but now, matching the Black Friday offer, we can find it at a historic minimum price. Its virtues include the two alternating current sockets with up to 2000 watts of power, plus 700W to load everything you need. And if we run out of battery, in 4 hours it will be charged, even with solar panels.

If you have always worried about running out of power, or going out to the countryside and enjoying a good day outdoors, but needing to be connected to your electronic devices and recharge them, portable power stations are for you. We present some of the best models that this prestigious brand, BLUETTI, has for sale.

On the other hand, we find two other models that are somewhat more basic but very popular in the market; We are talking about the EB55 and EB70. They were released a short time ago, and are already breaking sales records. Specifically, the EB70 is somewhat higher-end than EB55, with a sine wave inverter of 1000W; batteries 716 Wh LiFePO4 and a much smaller footprint than the AC200P model.

On the other hand, its little but equally or more versatile brother, the EB55. Physically it is somewhat smaller, as well as the batteries, which they are 537 Wh and a capacity of 700 watts. Of course, we will gain in portability, as we have said.

And what about the price? Now these two models are on sale with up to € 110 discount for Christmas. The EB70 can be purchased for € 659, while the EB55 by € 559A real bargain in case you missed Black Friday.

Offer packs in stations + solar panels

In BLUETTI they are throwing the house out the window and, in addition to offers in charging stations, they have made available packs on offer that include, in addition to charging stations, totally useful solar panels, so you don’t need energy even to recharge your portable station. Whatever you need it for, you can recharge them through sunlight without the need for plugs, so they will be one hundred percent independent and autonomous from electricity.

Therefore, below we leave you a list with all the opportunities and discounts with discounts of up to € 500 in some of the packs that we leave you listed below:

You can enjoy all these offers in packs from December 24 and until January 6. As you have seen, these are really irresistible offers with which you can save up to € 500 off. So take advantage and make a great gift for this Christmas, they fly!