Christmas cookies that you can prepare in the company of children

We are going to teach you a series of recipes to prepare Christmas cookies with the little ones to enjoy as a family on special dates.

Baking Christmas cookies is common in many homes. You can take advantage of this moment to introduce children to baking and cooking tasks so that, little by little, they become familiar with different ingredients and textures. This will be positive in order to generate good dietary habits in the future. Therefore, we are going to offer you a series of options that you can elaborate.

Please note that It is not positive to abuse Christmas cookies in the diet. Although it is true that their occasional consumption does not cause damage, they should be reserved for moments of celebration. As a general rule, the diet must be based on the consumption of fresh products with high nutritional density.

Cherry cookies

The cherry stands out for its content of antioxidant compounds, elements that have shown help prevent the development of some chronic and complex pathologies. This is because they neutralize the formation of free radicals and their subsequent accumulation in the body’s tissues.

Ingredients

To make the cherry cookies you will need the following ingredients:

250 grams of flour.

2 tablespoons yeast.

120 grams of butter.

120 grams of sugar glass.

2 eggs

1 tablespoon of vanilla essence.

Candied cherries.

Baking Christmas cookies is a great opportunity to enjoy quality family time.

Step by Step

Place the butter in a bowl along with the sugar and beat both ingredients until they are properly combined. At this point, add the eggs one by one while stirring. The objective is to achieve a homogeneous mixture. Add the vanilla essence to enhance the final flavor of the cookies. Once this is done, add the flour to the bowl. It should be sifted to avoid the formation of lumps that could alter the texture. The same is done with yeast, an element that will add fluffiness to the cookies. Shape the cookies with a cutter and put them in the oven on a tray with parchment paper for about 15 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius.

Christmas cream cookies

Cream cookies are a classic. They are easy to make and their taste is liked by almost everyone. It doesn’t take a lot of ingredients or a lot of time to achieve a fantastic result.

Now, you must forget that they have enough added sugars. This element has a significant influence on blood glucose levels, according to a study published in Nutrients, so it should be consumed in moderation.

Ingredients

The ingredients needed to prepare cream cookies are the following:

Fresh cream

Sugar.

Flour.

It is important that you always the same tablespoons of sugar as of cream are used. The flour should be used in relation to the amount of the two previous ingredients, as the objective is to achieve a consistent dough.

Step by Step

Place the same amount of cream and sugar in a bowl and stir well so that both ingredients are integrated. Sift the flour to prevent lumps from forming later. The amount of flour will depend on the amount of sugar and cream: add flour until the dough has a certain consistency. Put the result inside a pastry bag. Form individual cookies and place on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Cook them for 20 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius and they are ready to be enjoyed. They are ideal to accompany an infusion, a coffee or a hot chocolate.

There are many different Christmas cookie recipes, one more delicious than the other!

Ginger cookies

Ginger is one of the most beneficial culinary spices that can be included in the diet. Among other things, it is able to stimulate weight loss. This is evidenced by a research published in the journal Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition. It manages to exert an effect on the metabolism by increasing the daily energy expenditure.

Besides this, ginger is an element that is related to maintaining good health. It keeps the inflammatory and oxidative mechanisms under control, and stimulates the immune function, so if it is consumed regularly, it will be less likely to contract an infectious disease.

Ingredients

The ingredients that you will need to prepare gingerbread cookies are the following:

125 grams of butter at room temperature.

125 grams of brown sugar.

180 grams of flour.

1 egg yolk.

Whole milk.

The zest of 2 lemons.

1 tablespoon of ground ginger.

A teaspoon of yeast

One teaspoon of vanilla sugar.

Salt.

Step by Step

Place the butter in a bowl along with the sugar. It is important that this first ingredient is at room temperature. Then, beat everything until you get both of them to integrate. At the same time, beat the vanilla sugar with the egg yolk. Place the sifted flour and ginger powder in another bowl. Little by little, begin to incorporate the two previous mixtures, without stopping stirring at any time. When you get a homogeneous texture, add a little more milk to make the dough lighter. Once past this point, fill a work surface with flour and begin to work the dough with your hands. With the help of a rolling pin, create a thin sheet and cut the cookies with a suitable element, giving them typical Christmas shapes. Bake on a parchment-lined cookie sheet for 15 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius.

Make Christmas cookies with the kids

As you have seen, there are many different options for preparing Christmas cookies with children. Difficulties can vary, so the option can be chosen according to time and available resources. However, in no case will you need a great effort or excessive culinary technique to achieve an excellent and palatable result.

Finally, remember that it is essential to educate children in good eating habits from the first stages of life. In this way, it will be achieved that they maintain a better dietary pattern in the future, which has a decisive impact on the state of health. Involving them in the kitchen from a young age is a good alternative for this.

