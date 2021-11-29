The Space Tour is wrapping up in #MarioKartTour . Next up is the Holiday Tour, which will have you racing through Merry Mountain! Keep an eye out for the Holiday Celebration too! pic.twitter.com/PbwWKMgno9

At the moment, the only news from this event in relation to the traditional Christmas party is a tweet from Mario Kart Tour’s own account. In it there is a video where we can see various characters with Exclusive outfits and vehicles of Christmas.

His reputation is so high that a few years ago Nintendo decided to wear a version adapted to mobile phones who received the title of Mario Kart Tour . In this way, fans could enjoy a delivery accessible to all and full of content, as it would receive updates as events to keep the delivery renewed. As is customary on these dates, it is the turn of the Christmas season , although at the moment it does not seem that there will be many gifts …

However, it seems that few more elements we will see about it. While it is true that we have not even entered the month in which this holiday is celebrated, so do not lose hope that Nintendo will include more content.

Nothing new?

Everything indicates that this season will include recycled elements from previous years, since the only novelty compared to them is the inclusion of a new map debuting in the game.

Specifically, it is the Vanilla Lake 2 that we could find on the SNES (Super Nintendo Entertainment System). This is the first new tour since the event introduced in summer. A sign that perhaps more regular additions are needed.

When will it arrive?

The beginning of this new season will lead to the December 1. As is customary in the Nintendo title, its duration will be two weeks, so it will reach its end december 15 of the same month.

Although this update does not bring new content such as characters or more maps, in addition to the one already mentioned, it will be full of goals and challenges that we can complete to obtain different rewards.

The difference with the Christmas events of the past is not noticeable, even so, Mario Kart Tour is a mobile video game really true to what we have enjoyed since childhood on the console.