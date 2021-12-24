The relationship between Mexico and the cod habitat

This fabulous fish has a first connection with Mexico and that comes directly from our sea. The marine current of the Gulf of Mexico carries warm water from our coastline across the Atlantic Ocean. Upon reaching the European continent, the current advances along the Norwegian coast to reach the distant Arctic Ocean. There, the optimal conditions are created so that the cod ecosystem can reproduce in one of the richest and most challenging bodies of water in the world.

Norway and the habitat of this fish face an average temperature below zero degrees Celsius during the winter; the sun disappears for several months, there are days with heavy snowfall, icy winds and extreme conditions at sea.

The northern seas have a current that runs from the Gulf of Mexico and helps the proliferation of marine species.

(Johan Wildhagen / The Norwegian Seafood Council)



Oceanic conditions, such as temperature and salinity, determine the order of migrations of cod through very rough waters, where it exerts great physical effort to swim long distances. This has a direct impact on your fishing: These powerful fish develop firm muscles that allow their meat to be firm, white, shiny, and lean. Without a doubt, this generates a product that is of unequaled quality at the table.

This quality is not accidental, it is the fishing tradition of the Norwegian Vikings who in more than 11 thousand years have perfected and read the sea like no other. This heritage is part of its cultural legacy of commerce, fishing and sailors. Cod plays a central role in their culture, since when food was scarce on land, the harvest of this fish offered a food that gave them to survive in difficult seasons.