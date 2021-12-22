Christmas canapes full of flavor

Surprise your loved ones with some professional kitchen snacks.

The Christmas holidays are coming and with them the perfect excuse to celebrate, with all the precautions required by the health situation we live in, with our loved ones around a table. We leave you some ideas to fill the table with special appetizers.

Rabbit, apricot and pistachio terrine

Ingredients:

175 grams of pistachios, 100 grams of dried apricots, 250 grams of bacon, 250 grams of beef tenderloin, 50 grams of seine butter, 12 slices of bacon, 1 glass of brandy, 2 boneless half rabbits, salt and pepper.

Elaboration:

Submerge the pistachios and dried apricots in the brandy glass to hydrate them. Meanwhile, we cut the rabbit meat into small cubes. We mix half of the pork with the beef and chop it. Then we add the other half of the rabbit meat and season. Finally, we mix the pistachios, dried apricots and lard.

We line the container where we are going to make the terrine with the overlapping bacon strips and fill the mold with the meat. It is important to tighten it so that it is compact. We cover the upper part with the bacon strips, cover the mold with baking paper and put it on top of a mold with water. We bake at 150º for 1h 45min.

Once this time has passed, we remove the terrine and let it cool. We put weight on it and let it rest in the fridge for 12 hours. And ready! A tip to unmold is to immerse the container in another with hot water for a couple of minutes.

Ingredients:

Roast suckling lamb, parsley, Parmesan cheese and natural dates.

Elaboration:

We crumble the roast suckling lamb and mix it with a little lamb juice and plenty of freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

We cut the dates lengthwise, almost dividing in two but without separating the two halves. We remove the bones with the help of a knife and fill them with the mixture. On top, we grate another bit of Parmesan again and add a small leaf of parsley.

We place in a visually attractive way on a tray and serve. It can be eaten cold, but it is advisable to give it a heat stroke to temper the lamb.

Roast beef with egg and truffle

Ingredients:

Roast beef or roast beef, eggs (we recommend quail eggs but we can also use chicken), escarole leaves, olive oil, lemon, natural truffle and bread.

Elaboration:

Cook the eggs (except for one) for 10 min, peel them and wait for them to cool. We wash the endive leaves and let them dry. We cut the meat into thin slices and reserve.

In the glass of the hand mixer add a raw egg, half a glass of sunflower oil, a splash of lemon and salt. We beat carefully so that the mayonnaise does not cut.

We cut the bread into thin slices and spread the mayonnaise on top. Next, we place the meat slices, the escarole leaves, the hard-boiled egg and truffle slices on top. We serve immediately.

Turkey roll or cooked ham and Roquefort cheese

Ingredients:

Sliced ​​turkey, roquefort, milk and butter.

Elaboration:

Mix the Roquefort cheese with butter and a splash of milk in a bowl. It is important that the ingredients are at room temperature so that the mixture emulsifies well. We do not recommend heating it in the microwave, as it will not be as soft.

We spread the turkey slices and, with the help of two spoons, add a little of the mixture to each slice and then roll them up. This appetizer can be served both cold and warm.

Serrano or Iberian ham chips

Ingredients:

Serrano ham or Iberian ham, pumpkin, butter, sugar, quail eggs and chives.

Elaboration:

Cook the quail eggs, peel them and divide in two. We cut the ham into bite-size pieces and fry them in olive oil to make them crisp. We booked.

We crush the pumpkin and in a casserole we make pumpkin jam with the butter and sugar. When it is ready, place a little on top of the ham chips, add the half quail eggs and garnish with chopped chives.

Chicken baskets

Ingredients:

Small puff pastry baskets, 2 chicken breast fillets, 1 garlic clove, chives, corn, pickles, 1 boiled egg, cream cheese, ketchup, salt and pepper.

Elaboration:

Cut the chicken breasts into small cubes and sauté them in a frying pan with OVE oil until golden brown. Season with salt and pepper. Once cold, we chop it together with the garlic clove and the boiled egg. We add two tablespoons of corn, two tablespoons of chopped chives and the previously chopped pickles.

Add to the mixture 4 tablespoons of cream cheese, a tablespoon of ketchup and a little salt and pepper. Fill the baskets with the mixture, decorate with chopped chives and serve immediately so that our appetizer does not get wet.

The entry Christmas canapés full of flavor was first published in the Information Platform – Meat and Health.