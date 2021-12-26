Juárez: refuge and uncertainty

We speak with migrant women who are in La Casa del Migrante in the largest Chihuahuan city, the common denominator: survival and strength to protect their children. The people who live in this facility with multiple buildings for rooms, a chapel and a large patio where they spend their days in the harsh desert sun, hoping that one day their case will allow them to enter the United States as an asylee.

It was almost lunchtime, 1:30 pm, in a dining room for about 80 people simultaneously, in the shelter 211 people currently live, including men, women and children. A group of 10 women are in charge of serving the Christmas meal: turkey, pasta and mashed potatoes. Among them, six are from Michoacan, two more from the state of Guerrero and another couple from Guatemala.

In the dining room there are three shifts for lunch.

(Luis Baylón)



La Ruana, Nueva Italia, Ciudad Hidalgo, Apatzingán, in the state of Michoacán they are the places of origin of these women and their families. “I had to hide with my children in a stream when the armed men arrived, they wanted to take my son. My daughter has diabetes due to the scares of being in shootings, when we had to flee from my house I stopped taking insulin and all the treatments she needs, she suffered a diabetic coma and so I had to take her to Morelia, “said a 38-year-old woman years, whom we will call ‘Monica’ with eyes full of tears that wet her mask as she remembered her departure from Michoacán.

Nobody wants to leave their home. We give up everything we build in one life for lack of government

‘Esperanza’ is a woman of more than 50 years, with deep green eyes, who, when reliving what led her to leave the town where she was born and made a life, could not contain the tears and rage of impunity. “My son was picked up at 3 in the afternoon on a Saturday and they returned him to me before dawn on Sunday, beaten and threatened. I did not know what to think, four years before they took my husband, we never knew what happened to him. They told us not to look for it, that it did not suit us“.

“I came with my husband and my child, they wanted to pick him up and gave us a few hours to leave the town,” commented ‘Nadia’, a 24-year-old young woman, who, like everyone else in the kitchen, has been there for 5 months. in Juárez waiting for answers to be asylum in the neighboring country.

People in the government also have children. We don’t want to stay in Mexico to have our children killed. Stay in Mexico, for what?

“It comes out worse if you report, the police see it as disobedience, there (Michoacán) they are in charge (crime) and it comes out worse if you complain. The government is totally with the criminals,” they commented among themselves, complementing the account of what the region faces.

The women prepared Christmas Eve dinner for all the residents of the house.

(Luis Baylón)



“I haven’t heard from my mom for many months“says ‘Irma’ a 19-year-old Guatemalan girl who left a town near Quetzaltenango.” One day (the criminals) arrived and threatened my family, I had to leave. Now I’m here waiting for them to let me go with my dad who is in Florida, United States, “she said, still crying.