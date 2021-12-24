This night is Christmas Eve and Christmas tomorrowIt is necessary to sing Christmas carols like these, but above all, at least more than one member of each family has to cook a lot.

If you’ve noticed that your apron is sagging and that you need to renew it like eating, take a look at these five Amazon options that may not arrive for Christmas, but will arrive for New Years (you can also use them throughout the year):

The first of the options is also the only one that is not designed to be enjoyed all year long (the pattern limits us a bit, but it will be the most stylish chef in the place). It is a simple waterproof fabric apron with a soft touch that prevents stains, making it very practical.

The main character of the design is the greeting of the entrance to 2022 (any call to luck is necessary taking into account the two years that we have been) and we find it with urgent shipping for only 9.99 euros.





JFAN Christmas Sleeveless Apron Men and Women Kitchen Home Apron Dinner Baking Christmas Party 2022-New Year 2022

The second option has a very own color for these dates – red – but thanks to its Nordic-style geometric print we can use it throughout the year. It is a wide apron that covers most of the chest up to the knee and that we can use not only in the kitchen, but also in the garden or for our crafts.

It is made of 100% cotton, has an adjustable strap, a very practical front pocket and is available in several colors to choose from for 9.99 euros (although our choice may influence the price).





LessMo Kitchen Apron, Kitchen Apron with 3 Pockets, BBQ Apron with Adjustable Neck Strap for Home, Restaurant, Crafts, Garden, 100% Cotton

If we are looking for matching aprons to cook hand in hand with our partner, this beautiful pack of linen aprons with striped print is perfect. It is an adjustable apron, with a front pocket and with a rustic style that can be used not only for the kitchen, but also for the garden or for work.

We find it for sale on Amazon in blue and brown tones that give it a vintage look for only 12.99 euros (the pack of two aprons with express shipping that will arrive before December 30).





2pcs Cotton Linen Adjustable Cooking Chef Apron Kitchen Women’s Apron with Pockets

Lovers of The Lord of the Rings (at least the ones I know) usually have among their Christmas traditions to do a marathon of the three films. Now they can add to that tradition this fun apron with a play on words inspired by the famous saga, the perfect gift for Twelfth Night.

It is available in several colors to choose from with different phrases in English and Spanish from 14.95 euros (as is often the case in these cases, the price may vary depending on our choice).





SAQUITOMAGICO Kitchen Apron The Lord of the Stoves and The Lord of The Grill (Black-English)

Finally, another apron that we can use throughout the year but that does not clash at Christmas, is this adjustable with two pockets made of cotton that has an endless number of stars as the protagonist of its print.





Apron Women Kitchen Adjustable with 2 Pockets Chef Apron Stars Cotton Barbecue Baking Gardening Restaurant Hotel Home Women Men Adult (Gray)

The apron has a very practical minimalist Nordic style (which will fit perfectly with any type of decoration) and is perfect to use in the kitchen, but also in the garden or in a craft studio. We found it on Amazon for only 12.99 euros.

Featured Products

And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 59.99 euros.





Aigostar Oil Free Air Fryer

Cecotec’s highest rated multi-function kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 299 euros.





Cecotec Mambo Multifunction Kitchen Robot

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 29.99 euros.





Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

