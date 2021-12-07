Christmas is coming and with it the time to buy gifts for our favorite people. Although sometimes getting it right can be a real headache, that’s why we want to facilitate the task with original ideas for all kinds of budgets.

A few days ago we signed gifts for pizza lovers or for the most kitchens from only 35 euros, today it is the turn of those who love wine. Books, experiences and even gadgets to maintain the temperature of your favorite bottles, ordered from lowest to highest expense, to adapt to all types of pockets:

RED WINE PANACOTA fast and delicious

A very complete book

First of all we have this complete book with a whole guide to gourmet wines of national origin. A perfect gift for those who want to deepen their hobby and learn more about the wine culture of our country.

Whether they are real experts already, or if they are starting in this world, this book that is updated every year and that has a total of 36 editions already. We found it on Amazon (where it has an average rating of 4.7 stars) for only 19 euros.





GOURMETS WINE GUIDE 2021: The Best of Spain

An experience

If what we want is to surprise you with a joint activity (even enjoy it ourselves), a box of groumet experiences like this one from Smartbox can be a great idea. It is a pack with a visit to the winery of your choice (within those established in the box) and a gift for two people.

An ideal and original option if we have a low budget, with more than 420 activities available that we find on Amazon (where it has an average rating of 4.6 stars) for 19.90 euros.





Smartbox – Wine and Tapas Gift Box – Wine Gift Idea – Visit to the Winery with tasting and gift or Tapas menu for 2 People

A cooler and decanter kit

If you love to surprise your guests with good wine, this bottle cooler kit with a steel cooler and decanter stopper that promises to keep the temperature up to two hours is perfect. To achieve this, it is enough to put the rod for an hour in the freezer and place it in the bottle.

You will be able to serve the wine without any problem thanks to the decanter and also, as it is made of high quality 304 brushed stainless steel, it is perfectly safe and does not alter the taste of the wine. We found it on Amazon for only 19.99 euros.





White Wine Bottle Cooler, 3 in 1 Kit: Quality Refrigeration Set (Steel) + Stopper – Decanter + Aerator | Bar Accessories, Gift Idea Woman Man Birthday Party Friend Barman

A set of scents

Without a doubt, more original and a way to encourage you to take a little step further with your hobby, is this red wine scent kit. An experience for potential real sommeliers that will allow them to get more out of their wine tastings.

The kit includes 12 different scents and a guide (yes, in English) on how to train your nose. We can find it on Amazon, where it has an average rating of 4.6 stars from 39 36 euros (we can also select the white wine or olive oil).





TASTERPLACE Red Wine Aroma Set – English Version – For Sommeliers – For Wine Lovers – Tasting Tool

An electric opener

A very practical gift is this electric opener that can open your favorite bottle with the press of a button in just 5 seconds. It is a design that combines stainless steel with a blue LED light detail to see at all times how we remove the cork from the bottle.

A very complete gift that comes in a gift box, with a silicone tampon with vacuum seal, a pourer and a cutter. We find it on Amazon, where it has an average note of 4.4 stars, lowered by 59.99 39.99 euros.





Flauno Cordless Electric Corkscrew, Professional Automatic Wine Opener, Refillable Bottle Opener with Short Capsules, Wine Pourer, Vacuum Silicone Wine Stopper, Gift Box

A wine cellar

Finally, from the hand of the Spanish brand Cecotec, we find this Grand Sommelier 1500 Compressor Wine Cooler that, in addition to being a great gift (super practical), is the most sold on Amazon.





Cecotec Vinoteca GrandSommelier 15000 INOX Compressor. 15 Bottles, Compressor, Guaranteed High Performance, Adjustable Temperature

Featuring a sleek silver design, double insulated glass door with a mirror finish, and wooden steel shelves, this wine cellar holds up to 15 bottles. In addition, thanks to its LCD screen we can control the temperature of our bottles and regulate it thanks to its touch menu. We have it for 224.53 euros.

