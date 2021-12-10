The time is approaching to give gifts for Christmas (or for Kings, if we are more traditional) and to find the perfect detail, just set a budget, take into account the hobbies of the person who will receive it and get to work with the search.

We want to make this last task easier for you and that is why we have compiled five very top gifts for a very specific hobby, thinking about the coffee lovers. And to avoid drama, we have ordered them from lowest to highest budget:

A set of insulated glasses

We start with the cheapest gift, but no less interesting, this pack of two double-walled thermal glasses, made of handcrafted borosilicate glass that promises to be durable and heat resistant.

They feature a double-walled design that prevents lateral heat transfer, maintains the ideal temperature (hot or cold), and does not burn on your hands, and they have a sleek, rounded design without a handle that will add a professional touch to your hand. coffee. We find them for sale on Amazon from 21.65 euros.





UMIGAL Borosilicate Glass Double Wall Tumblers – for Tea, Coffee, Latte, Cappuccino, Coffee or Double Wall Tea – Set of 2 – 350 ml (350 ml)

An electric grinder

From the hand of Solac, we have this All4coffe model grinder manufactured to grind not only coffee, but also space. The elegant design with a futuristic appearance in black, is completed with stainless steel blades and a power of 150W.

The transparent lid allows us to control the size of the grain at all times and turn the wheel in the opposite direction to stop it when we consider that it is ready. The non-slip base provides great stability to this Solac with a capacity of 50 grams that we find for 24.99 euros.





Solac All4Coffe – Coffee grinder, 150W, 50gr, blades and stainless steel container, Transparent lid, non-slip feet, black, red

A milk frother

This vintage-style Mia electric skimmer is a super original gift. It has two adaptable pieces to beat and stir both milk and cocoa, whether hot or cold, generating that appetizing foam that will give a professional touch to the coffee. Its operation is very intuitive since it only has one button and four functions (the button changes color in each type of function).

It is made of stainless steel with a wooden handle, which gives it this retro Italian coffee maker look and is easy to disassemble, plus it is dishwasher safe. Another feature to take into account is its automatic shutdown, ideal for the clueless. We found it on Amazon for 69.90 euros.





Electric milk frother, Milk Frother 600W, 250ml Whisk / Milk Warmer, Stainless Steel, 4 Programs for hot or cold milk, Automatic shut-off

A capsule coffee maker

Pod coffee makers can make a great gift, especially if they’re so professionally designed that they look like super-automatic. This is the case of this Nespresso De’Longhi Lattisima Touch Animation that has a milk tank, automatic shut-off, single-dose … but instead of nine recipes it has 6 types of automatic coffee (espresso, long, creamy latte, cappuccino, latte macchiato and hot milk).





Nespresso De’Longhi Lattisima Touch Animation EN560.S -Nespresso single-dose capsule coffee machine with milk tank, 6 selectable recipes, silver color, Includes welcome pack with 14 capsules

A machine that promises rapid heating in just 25 seconds, so you don’t wait a minute to have your coffee ready. We found it on Amazon for 279 219 euros (with 14 capsules and credit of 20 euros included).

A super automatic coffee maker

Finally, if you give us the budget And we want to surprise with a coffee maker at an almost professional level, we signed this super-automatic Melitta Caffeo Solo. A very complete model that has an average score of 4.3 stars among more than 1600 buyers.





Melitta Caffeo Solo E950-877, Super Automatic Coffee Maker with Grinder, 15 Bars, Coffee Beans for Espresso, Automatic Cleaning, Customizable, Sandy Gray

Among its technical characteristics it has 15 pressure bars, an automatic precision grinder with three different grinding thicknesses, several customizable programs and an automatic cleaning system. All this in a compact and elegant design that we find for 329 euros.

Featured Products

And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 59.99 euros.





Aigostar Oil Free Air Fryer

Cecotec’s highest rated multi-function kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 299 euros.





Cecotec Mambo Multifunction Kitchen Robot

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 59.99 euros.





Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

