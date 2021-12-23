Lovers beer They are in luck (and those who want to give it a gift too) because we have found five very top ideas to give for Christmas -some have shipping the next day- and Kings for fans of this drink.

From a craft beer set to a complete kit so that you can make it at home, these are some of the perfect gifts that we find on Amazon for true beer fans:

A kit to brew your own beer

The first of our ideas is this kit to make craft beer with everything you need to do it simply at home. A very complete kit -for a reason it is the best-seller on Amazon with an average score of 4.4 stars among buyers- designed to make Tripel Blonde Ale, a triple Malt beer (although we can choose other types of beer).

According to the manufacturer, to create the perfect recipe you only have to follow eight simple steps. This Cervezanía is available on Amazon for 69.90 euros (although the price may vary if you choose another variety of beer).





#Cervezanía – Tripel Blonde Ale craft beer kit | With Belgian abbey yeast

A set of craft beers

But if you don’t see him as too skilled to start creating his own beer, but he loves to enjoy a good craft bottle, this pack of Mica craft beers with a tasting of 6 types (two blonde Ale, two Ipa and two Ale) is perfect.

It comes in an ideal presentation to give as a gift with a reusable wooden box. Each bottle of beer is 33 cl and we can find it for sale on Amazon -where it has the best-seller label and an average note of 4.4 stars among buyers- for only 19.95 euros.





MiCA – Tasting Pack 6 Craft Beers – Wood Gift Box – 2 units Blonde Premium Ale, 2 units Ipa and 2 units Ale – 33 cl bottles

A beer cooler with opener

The beer has to serve chilled to be enjoyed properly, but sometimes, we don’t realize the exact temperature until we take the first sip (and it’s too late to cool it down).

For that cumbersome moment, we have found this cooler that is inserted into the bottle (previously it is advisable to have it in the freezer to cool, of course) and it chills instantly, keeping it that way for longer. We found it on Amazon in a pack of two with an opener included for only 20.95 euros.





Original Gift 2 Beer Bottle Coolers and Multifunction Opener – Stainless Steel Utensil Accessory, Idea Christmas Kings Birthday Man Father Friend Invisible Funny Special Geeks

A pack of German beers

Another interesting pack of beers to give to connoisseurs of this drink is this one of 12 German varieties. A very specific pack for those who love German proposals that includes an explanatory brochure giving details of each of the bottles.

The set comes in a kraft-type box perfect for gifts and we found it on Amazon – where it has an average note of 4.7 stars among more than 100 previous buyers – for only 29.99 euros for a pack of 12 bottles.





German Beers (Pack 12 varieties) – German Beer – German Beer Pack – World Beers Gift – World Beers Gift Pack – World Beers – Beer Gift – Beer Gift

A personalized beer mug

Finally, a personalized detail is always welcome and this vintage-looking beer mug with the name and year of birth is perfect. The glass decanter has a handle for added convenience when taking each sip and an XL size for true brewers.





Personalized Birthday Gift: Vintage Beer Mug engraved with your Name, Age and Year of Birth

In addition to this design, we can choose others as nice as that of your favorite football team with the phrase: Not only am I perfect, I’m Bético (or any other team much less interesting of course) all of them are for sale on Amazon for only 21 , 95 euros.

