At this point in the month, if we don’t have all the gifts from Christmas chosen, it is normal to feel a little panic and block ourselves when it comes to choosing the perfect idea.

That’s what we are for, with our little last minute lists, like the one a few days ago for barbecue lovers or the one that we bring you today: five ideas to give to chocolate lovers. The good news is that if you are an Amazon Prime customer, each and every one of them has shipping the next day, so they will arrive in time for Christmas (if you order them today or tomorrow of course).

A chocolate fountain

We begin with what is possibly the dream of every chocolate lover (living in Charlie’s factory? No, the second and most affordable): to have a chocolate fountain at home, so you can indulge yourself whenever you want.

In this case we have selected this one from Cecotec, with a retro design that is a real wonder (and that also decorates our kitchen with style). The tower has a total of three floors in stainless steel and a body in red 50s style with a lever to select the rhythm of the waterfall.

All parts are dishwasher safe so you don’t have to spend time on a cumbersome scrubbing and we found it on Amazon on sale today for 39.90 34.90 euros.





Cecotec Fun Chocolicious Chocolate Fountain. Power 90 W, Retro Design, Stainless Steel Tower, 3 Cascade Levels, Detachable, Dishwasher Safe Parts

But a chocolate fountain is useless if we do not have the appropriate raw material, so if you give us the budget, we can include these in the gift Belgian chocolate chips to melt. They are signed by Food Crew and are presented in a box with 10 individual sachets of 90 grams each. We also find it on Amazon for 19.99 euros.





FOOD crew Dark Chocolate Baking Chocolate Chips – 900g Melted Belgian Chocolate – Chocolate Fondant for Desserts – for Fountains or Chocolate Fondue

A book of experts in the field

A book by one of the most renowned pastry experts in the world, Jordi Roca.

Jordi Roca began working with chocolates of different origins and prepared in very different ways in their elaborations. Until he decided to go one step further and start a new creative process based on the rediscovery of cocoa. The experimentation led him to face a journey through the history of chocolate, which has transported him to the place of origin of cocoa, in the Amazon jungle. After learning about the nature of the Creole cocoas and the characteristics of its cultivation, Jordi Roca returned to his workshop and gave a new twist to his creative work, launching himself with new elaborations from the new cocoas that he was collecting throughout his trip through the different countries of Latin America.

East Cocoa House It is a very special hardcover edition that we can find on Amazon for 28.45 euros.





Casa cacao: The journey back to the origin of chocolate (Pastry and desserts)

Chocolate bars with a message

If, in general, it is difficult for us to express with words and gestures how much we care about someone, a simple and original way to let them know is with this fun pack of chocolates from Mr Wonderful: TI hear what makes our friendship great.

A pack of 100 grams in book format with a lot of reasons (one for each chocolate bar) why that person is so important in our life. We found it on Amazon for 9.95 euros. (Also available in versions to give to mom or dad).





Mr. Wonderful Book With Chocolate Bars – Everything That Makes Our Friendship Great, 100 g

Some nice socks

If your love of chocolate borders on obsession and you want to have something crazy or fun detail, this pair of socks with a chocolate bar design is the ideal option.

They have a high design up to the middle of the calf, are made of cotton and you can choose from a lot of sizes, as well as in three different intensities of chocolate -black, milk or white- for only 12.99 euros





Rainbow Socks – Man Woman Funny Chocolate Bar Socks – 1 Pair – Milk Chocolate – Size 36-40

A gourmet selection

Finally, if we want to leave the subtleties and bet directly on what will be a sure hit, this basket with several Amatller Origenes collection chocolate bars is perfect. It is a gift box that contains: a bar of dark chocolate 85% cocoa origin Ghana, a bar of dark chocolate 85% cocoa origin Ecuador, two chocolate bars 70% cocoa origin and a box of Amatllons.





Chocolate Amatller Assorted Chocolates in Origins Gift Basket, 211g

In addition, Amatller is a brand with a long tradition in the manufacture and craftsmanship of chocolate since 1800. We found it on Amazon for sale from only 12 10.18 euros.

