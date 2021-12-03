We show you some of the Christmas Alexa Commands that you can try to have a good time on these dates of December.

Over the years, the evolution of technologies and the appearance of world-renowned brands that are here to stay, consumers have become increasingly demanding, so the industry is constantly updating itself with new products that make the day easier. people’s daily lives, in addition to creating new needs.

Among these, we can note the relatively new presence of the assistants smart, which with its various functions allow people around the world to have a little extra help for their work or comfort activities, gaining their trust by showing this trend in continuous growth. In accordance with Statista and your forecast on the number of virtual assistants worldwide, during 2019 3.25 billion of these were registered, having expected that in 2024 they represent 8.4 billion.

Different companies are creating and evolving this type of assistants smartHowever, there are some that have managed to remain in a better way in the mind of the consumer, due to their functionality and the appropriate marketing strategies to carry out these products in view of the world; between them, Alexa from Amazon, Apple’s Siri, Microsoft’s Cortana, and Google’s Google Assistant.

However, the one that currently has the most presence in the consumer is Alexa, either because I create it the most valuable company in the world today, or simply because of the efficiency and differentiation of its functions. This has caused different brand companies, such as Netzhome, choose to create products that are compatible with the smart assistant, allowing you to control devices worthy of a smart home through voice commands that we can tell our Alexa.

It is well known by some people that different smart assistants such as Siri and Alexa, have some secret commands and modes that allow consumers of these artifacts to enjoy some laughs thanks to their creative responses and other curious moments, however, these are They also offer some Christmas experiences.

The Christmas dates have begun and Alexa allows us to use its artificial high technology to have fun for a while, thanks to the Christmas commands that you can do and it will respond to you, which Michaltronics they have shown us, among them:

Alexa, do you like Christmas?

Alexa, what is your favorite Christmas carol?

Alexa, tell me a Christmas joke

Alexa, tell a Christmas story

Alexa, what are the best Christmas movies?

Alexa, do you know Santa Claus?

Alexa, imitate Santa Claus

Alexa, ho, ho, ho

Alexa, sing a Christmas carol; You can ask for some in particular, such as the marimorena, Christmas, silent night, bell over bell, the tamorilero, the three kings are coming, and the chirriquitín, gatatumba.

In the same way, it has some other commands that you can use to cut the thread of kings on the dates of the three kings:

Alexa, do you know the wise men?

Alexa, what is your favorite wizard king?

Alexa, what will the wise men bring me?

These were some Christmas commands you can do with your Alexa on these dates to discover what it has to offer, as well as allowing you to control Netzhome products with your voice.