We have been immersed for more than ten years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that Kevin Feige devised step by step from the first Iron Man title. First of all, we witnessed numerous heroes who, without prior connection between them, meet for the first time in The Avengers. Later, with this first synergy, we began to see more and more frequent crossovers between heroes and various films, and the degree of tension increased until culminating in the fight against Thanos in Infinity War and Endgame. By the way, we have already lost the presence of several heroes, many of them, existing since the beginning of the UCM. What will happen, however, with Thor, who is still alive and is part of that first generation of avengers? Chris Hemsworth is clear.

As we already know, in July 2022 will arrive the fourth film of the Asgardian god, which will be called Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment focused on the character played by Chris Hemsworth. However, we do not know what will be after that, or we did not know until they asked him in Australian television program The Today Show, where they asked him directly if he would sign a renovation like Tom Holland, which he recently renewed to make three more movies being Spider-Man.

We caught up with the God of Thunder himself, @Chris Hemsworth, to chat about his new project and The Big Chris! # 9Today pic.twitter.com/a63aaywRpP – The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) December 5, 2021

The Australian, for his part, admitted that, although he already has “six or seven films”, he would not mind renewing: “I’ll be there as long as they want, although I do not know if there is less enthusiasm for him to continue, “he said with a laugh, making it clear that he will continue to play Thor for as long as it takes. His character is one of the most popular in the entire MCU, so hopefully we will continue to enjoy the Asgardian for a few more years.

Truly, still Much remains to be learned about the path the Marvel Cinematic Universe will take, now immersed in his first steps in Phase Four. However, if one thing is clear, it is that characters like Thor, who have been in Marvel’s version of the big screen for so long, have many options to further increase the prominence of their roles.