Chris Evans will always be the Captain America of Marvel fans, a role he landed thanks to Robert Downey Jr.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans had a very important role in giving life to Captain America. However, the actor was on the verge of not taking the role and only did so after several insistence on the part of Robert Downey Jr. Without a doubt, the actor who played Hombre de Hierro He helped his partner to be encouraged by this new challenge. Which went perfectly and made them both unforgettable members of Marvel.

As revealed in The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (via CBR), producers, Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, were set to cast Sebastian Stan as Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger. However, producer Joel Silver insisted that Chris Evans was the right person to become the main character. At that time, he had already contacted the actor, but he was not sure if he would join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For this reason, Robert Downey Jr decided to take action on the matter.

While choosing the right actor to play Captain America, Robert Downey Jr was convincing Chris Evans to take the lead. Although the interpreter was afraid to join that franchise, the actor who gave life to Iron Man managed to get him to say yes.

The fear of the actor

“It’s a great commitment to make these Marvel movies. Initially, the offer was for nine films, then it went to six. But six movies can last a long time. My concern was the fact that this will be a life-changing experience and the next engagement would be more than I could handle. But that did not turn out to be the case. It was the best decision I made ”, Chris Evans had revealed at the time, who was very afraid to join the franchise.

It’s definitely no secret that Marvel Studios had to court the actor to play Captain America. Before the interpreter signed the contract, the studio was in talks with John Krasinski, Wilson Bethel, and Wyatt Russell, whom we saw as the character in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

All movies of Marvel studios where they appear Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr can be seen in Disney Plus.