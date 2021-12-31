Going into space, driving a spaceship, living as if space were really ours and traveling between planets as if they were countries, are topics that have always existed in the industry. Topics like this have always been the desire of humans, who are constantly imagining what that outer space would be like. Fortunately, Chorus touches on this theme, and does so in such a way that becomes attractive, challenging and very complete, mixing different genres to create a solid, coherent title with a lot of personality.

A space shooter, with a firm and attractive story, with touches of sandbox that introduce us to the world is what Chorus presents us, the spaceship video game that the Fishlabs studio brings us, where we are full of elements that build a harmonious and subtle world, but with a lot of personality. Although the game is not perfect, it has its deficiencies especially in the sanbox section, it is the best space shooter that you will find today. If you want to know more, make yourself comfortable and enjoy my analysis of Chorus on Xbox Series X.

Take off from the past, Nara

When I stood in front of the console and started the title, many things immediately came to my head, doubts about what the story and gameplay of this project would be like, which left a space when I saw the first trailer. Once I started with the story, I realized the narrative and attractive potential that this title had, enjoying and clearing my doubts from the first hours of play.

The story that Chorus presents us is quite intense, a stormy past that accompanies our protagonist Nara and her travel companion Forsaken, an artificial intelligence that is by her side at all times, but not from the beginning. As the story progresses, we are discovering different sides or faces of our protagonist, that being in the ship, they are presented as memories, echoes, choruses (hence the name of the title). This although it does not make it the most direct and exciting in terms of the narrative itself, it does make it a intriguing way of knowing what’s going on and what will happen next, doubt keeps us glued at all times.

The story unravels in a good way with the sandbox-type missions that are presented to us, having a clear story with the inclusion of memories. The personality of our beloved Nara makes it clear to us that something is happening, and that I think is the biggest factor in terms of the game’s personality, more than its world or elements that are also very well constructed. We keep our attention on her and on her memories, which gradually clear up and become clearer. It is not the most original story in the world, but the way it is told and unfolds is what is attractive at this point in the game. A success on the part of the study.

To pilot the ship!

The gameplay presented by Chorus is very particular, on the one hand we have a classic Arcade space shooter approach, and on the other, RPG and sandbox elements that are mixed in a swing of pieces that give greater depth and dynamism to the title.

First of all, we have to understand that it is still a Ships Arcade, so don’t expect it to be a simulator. The handling of the ship is very direct, accessible and well polished, being able to perform different actions such as accelerating, traveling almost at the speed of Light and dodging attacks, in the purest style of great sagas like Star Wars. The feeling of adrenaline in the fighting is very well achieved, since we will have to do all kinds of actions to avoid being killed, sometimes being a little more complex. Jointly, It has details such as the types of weapons that can be added to the ship, which give the game a much more strategic aspect. The shooter action itself is very precise, having to combine with dodges to be able to achieve victories in a good way, very well in this aspect.

Chorus has missions throughout the game spread throughout its map, inheriting the sandbox genre. We will have the typical main missions and other secondary missions, which will give us rewards and extra money to be able to improve our ship and make it stronger. These missions range from defending a load, to getting lost objects, nothing out of the ordinary, but in themselves they are very fun.

At this point is where the RPG touches are mixed, since as we progress, we can equip new elements and skills to our attack vehicle, in order to win more missions and advance in the story. The map is quite large, without being abused, having a good size tour and missions to perform. I really liked the inclusion of different areas to discover, since for those of us who are more explorers, this type of incentive is good for us.

But nevertheless, I perhaps needed more variety of missions or some added mini game, In this way, more attraction to the world could have been achieved, a greater knowledge and desire to be there and discover everything. There were missing elements that caused that desire of not wanting to abandon the title, which after a while, if it happens.

The universe is best viewed on autopilot

Regarding the technical section, I must say that Chorus looks and looks really spectacular, the details, the sounds, the image from space, the various asteroids, everything looks and blends so well, it’s hard not to get lost in space.

When it comes to visual quality, we count on the game on Xbox Series X It runs at perfect and stable 4K and 60 fps, being a spectacle and pleasure to play it this way for the fact of being a shooter. Everything looks good, harmonious and attractive, with a high level of details that space has, such as buildings, asteroids, charging bases, etc. Undoubtedly, an excellent job here by the studio, who knew how to combine in a good way what it is to create a colorful and functional game at the same time. In addition, it has artistic elements and a key color palette, which attributes its own personality, which mixed with history, make a pretty round game.

As for the sound, I also have very few buts. The detail of the shots is very precise, the engine of the ship well equalized, the battles are heard really well and the sound itself from space is a very particular touch. If there are effects that needed a little more work or innovation in them, such as fast travel arcs or maximum acceleration of the ship. These elements are perhaps what make the title lose a bit of personality, making it a little more “common”.

Chorus Analysis – Conclusions

The space shooter has no better definition today than Chorus is. A fun, attractive game that amazes you just by seeing and entering his world. It has missions that, although in the long run they are repetitive and traditional, they serve us as the perfect conduit to know and delve into history, especially in the duality of Nara, which is increasingly deceiving us.

Performing the Chorus analysis was quite a journey, a rather nostalgic one, since a long time ago I had not played a space shooter with the personality that this one has. A beautiful journey at the helm of Forsaken, which reminded me of exploits from film classics and old titles, where becoming a pilot was a symbol of heroism and bravery.