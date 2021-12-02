Hasbro launches a toy compatibility test to help parents overcome the challenges of holiday shopping this holiday season and find the perfect gift

As children across the country begin to write the letters with their Christmas wishes, a new study reveals that buying gifts for children may have a more scientific basis than it seems.

The survey of 2,000 parents in Spain by the global toy brand Hasbro reveals that more than half (52%) of parents admit that their child has been disappointed with a Christmas gift received from a family member or friend.

According to the results obtained in this survey, a quarter (25%) of parents also admit that they have had problems knowing what to buy their children for Christmas in the past and that family and friends often have problems too : Almost a third (28%) of grandparents buy an incompatible gift for a child at Christmas, closely followed by aunts (19%) and uncles (16%), distant relatives (13%) and friends ( 7%).

Continuing with the data obtained, 39% of parents affirm that, often, their children do not like a toy as much as they thought, so it is not surprising that relatives have difficulties finding the perfect toy for them. the little ones.

Another 24% of parents admit that they even choose toys for their children based on what they will like to play themselves.

Factors such as television commercials (65%), what children see in stores (50%), what their friends have (45%) – or what these friends ask for at Christmas (35%) – and social media social (26%), were named as the top five influences on what a child puts on their Christmas Gift list.

According to Hasbro and child psychologist Dr. Antrobus, the incompatibility may be the result of “Gaming personality” Dominant of a child, which means that sometimes children may ask for toys that are not suited to the way they like to play.

Given that more than half (58%) of parents wish their children’s toys had a longer lifespan and 40% say they would like to know more about choosing the right toys for their children, Hasbro has created a simple and illustrative gaming personality test to help parents identify which toys their children may love the most.

East gaming personality test Developed by Hasbro, it has been designed by studying the scientific theory of playful personalities previously developed by Dr. Stuart Brown and in partnership with child psychologist Dr. Laverne Antrobus. The objective of this test is to provide a simple tool (since it is a very illustrative and quick to complete online questionnaire), which allows parents, and other potential buyers of the gifts, to discover more about the playful personality of children , thus helping them to find the perfect gift this Christmas.

When talking about the campaign “Love at First Play” Hasbro, Dr. Antrobus, a child psychologist, states that “Science has shown us that a child’s play personality has a great impact on the types of toys they will enjoy playing with and also on the way they learn and develop.”

While for most adults the “job” and the “play” they are separate activities, for children play is their job; Rather than just being a fun break, it’s actually the way they learn, both about the world and about themselves.

By identifying a child’s most dominant play personalities, parents – and other family and friends who give the gifts – may have a better chance of choosing a compatible gift for children this Christmas.

Upon completion of the questionnaire, parents and those responsible for gifts will receive an overview of their child’s most dominant play personalities and information on the types of toys that may be most suitable for the way they engage in play. play.

The game characters identified by Hasbro are:

The enthusiast The energetic The imaginer Leader The discoverer The Joker The charming The champion.

Discover your child’s play personality and find the “Toy of his life” this Christmas visiting: www.eljuguetedemivida.com