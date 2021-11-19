Much of this that we are commenting on is given thanks to the facilities that the developers of these distributions offer us. By these we mean that these open source systems are increasingly accessible to all types of users, even the newest. Hence, many of those who reject the use of Microsoft software choose to give an open source system a chance.

Once this decision that we are commenting on has been made, we must also opt for one of the many options available. There are more complex distros than others, we can also find some had to say give a second life to the PC, focused on leisure, the use of networks, etc. It is for all this that making the most correct decision when choosing an alternative of this type or another is sometimes not easy. Nor can we get to install our preselected distributions one by one on the computer. The truth is that this can be quite a tedious task.

But we can always opt for a much more effective and faster solution that will be of great help to us. For those who do not know him, in Windows We can install a type of program called virtual machines that will surely surprise you. This type of specific program is becoming more and more used and popular in all types of environments, both professional and domestic.