If you want to be the envied host, this product should not be missing in your kitchen.

The Utensils, home appliances and accessories from kitchen room They are such a broad branch of the culinary market that we could write hundreds of articles recommending your purchase, each one for its own interesting reasons. On this occasion, what better explanation and reason to get one of these products that the possibility of surprise your guests in a way of eating that is different than usual and that will add a point of complicity with your friends and family. If you want to know our recommendations, right now we show you the products we have selected for you.

Fondue Taurus FF2

This product, from the company Taurus, will allow you to cook different types of products in different types of solutions. For example, thanks to their 1,000W power, you can cook meat in oil, maybe some strawberries with chocolate or indulge yourself in dipping your favorite food in a cheese hot and steaming, that will melt before reaching your mouth. This product, which is actually a kind of crockpot, has a capacity of 2 liters, perfect for 8 diners, and is manufactured PFOA free, to be able to prepare any type of food in a healthier way. It includes handles Of transport, stainless steel base and is apt to wash in the dishwasher.

Tefal Simply Invent Fondue EF351412

We go one step further, especially in matters of design and functionalities and we present you a much more attractive product than the previous proposal and that includes bowls around the main appliance, where you will place the food you want to cook. The power of this device is 800W, weight 3.35 kilograms and it has dimensions of 37 centimeters in diameter and 30 centimeters high, which indicates that it is not a product that takes up too much space on the table. It is built in stainless steel, have a thermostat that will allow you to regulate the temperature and a plastic base to avoid accidental burns.

Fondue Tristar FO-1109

Other fondue what adds extra elements the simple cooking of food in cheese, chocolate or oil bases comes to us from the company Tristar. This product has a 1.3 liter capacity inside and has a 1,400W power. The electric pot is made of stainless steel and includes a metal hoop to support the 6 bowls that it incorporates and where you can add your favorite sauces or the foods that you consider appropriate. The item features a adjustable thermostat and it’s very easy to clean, since the elements that can be extracted are suitable to be put into the dishwasher.

Fondue Princess Pure Black

If you are more minimalist at design and you like him nordic style, where wood is always the protagonist, I believe that the option that the company brings us Princess it will be perfect for you. This product has a 1.5 liter capacity and forks and base natural bamboo, which will give you a touch of class at the table. The cooking pot it is easy to clean since it is suitable for him dishwasher, while the wooden pieces simply need a soft and damp cloth. This product is perfect to share between 8 people and also incorporates a adjustable thermostat and has 800W power.

Fondue Russell Hobbs

We end with one of the companies that is giving the most to talk about in our country in recent years, Russell hobbs, especially in the online sale and that offers us a classic fondue, with a solid construction in stainless steel and one 1,200W power. The capacity from the pot reaches the 1.7 liters and his cleaning It is as simple as inserting the removable parts into the dishwasher. The base It is also made in stainless steel, in this case brushed, and it incorporates a adjustable thermostat. In addition, some small Forks, six in particular, to be able to enjoy the best food in the best of companies.

