The POT has chosen three companies to design new alternatives for seasons spatial, among them, that of Jeff Bezos.

For some years, the market space has been becoming increasingly important to the sector private, integrating in a sector where we used to see in its majority the governmental interest with military and even political ends; However, more and more companies are interested in exploring and capturing as much as possible the new business opportunities that this “new universe” can open up.

In accordance with Statista and its graph showing the investment in space in recent years, from the period 2010 to 2016 with an investment of 3.35 million US dollars, the period from 2015 to 2014 has multiplied by more than 4 times reaching 16.84 thousand million dollars, a figure that continues to grow thanks to the different private companies that are directed by some of the most important businessmen of the moment.

Among some personalities who have recently integrated their efforts to dominate the space market, they find each other Elon Musk with SpaceX and Jeff Bezos with Blue Origin, which are constantly in dispute when creating new services and providing new experiences to people, with high monetary sums.

Both have managed to get the attention of viewers around the world, be it Musk returning for the first time a rocket launcher to return it intact, as well as Bezos who took the Star Trek captain into space (being the oldest person to travel outside. of the planet); however, now public companies are also seeking to collaborate with them.

The POT has signed some agreements with three companies (including Blue Origin by Jeff Bezos) Americans worth $ 415 million to enable them to design space stations and other commercial destinations in space; according to the NASA in its statementThese agreements would be a part of its efforts to enable a strong commercial economy for the United States, in low Earth orbit, as they focus on its exploration programs to Mars and a return to the Moon. Among the chosen companies and their financing:

Blue Origin with 130 million dollars

Nanoracks LLC with 160 million

Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation with 125.6 million

With this revenue, companies should develop commercial and independent space station proposals that will be available to clients, both private and government.

The POT sees this in part as the extension of commercial cargo and crew programs that are currently working well, and could continue to improve over the years, as private company space companies are showing benefits in addition to get the attention of consumers.

Different private companies have been involving their efforts in wanting to monopolize the market space with new ideas, innovations and experiences, which are being well received by consumers (of high caliber) and positioning them in the world conversation, since they are carrying out procedures never seen before.

Example of this it also has Jeff Bezos, who is even already in an alliance with Sierra Space and again the POT to create the first business park in space, which would allow crew members to get a “normal life” outside of this planet.

These types of events and new alternatives in the market are creating a type of healthy competition where companies are increasingly looking for new ideas to carry out outside this planet, with what new idea will they seek to position themselves again Elon Musk.

Related Notes: