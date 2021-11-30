Many of the users who are currently opting to try an open source operating system or migrating from Windows, are opting for Ubuntu. This is an alternative that has gained many followers around the world in recent times. But that does not mean that it is the best or the most functional, it will largely depend on the knowledge of the users or what they are looking for in the operating system. It is worth mentioning that to a large extent a good part of the current distros are characterized by some functions, modes of use or by their external appearance.

As we mentioned before in these lines we are going to focus on Debian, a very interesting proposal that has been with us for a good number of years. To give you an idea, this is a project that was initially announced in 1993 and since then it has not stopped growing and improving. To say that one of its main characteristics is the huge community that supports and surrounds the open source project. Among other things, this makes Debian a suitable distribution for both the uninitiated and the more advanced Linux users.

But when we talk about this type of operating system we not only look at the functionality that it presents, but also at its appearance or interface.