Many of the users who are currently opting to try an open source operating system or migrating from Windows, are opting for Ubuntu. This is an alternative that has gained many followers around the world in recent times. But that does not mean that it is the best or the most functional, it will largely depend on the knowledge of the users or what they are looking for in the operating system. It is worth mentioning that to a large extent a good part of the current distros are characterized by some functions, modes of use or by their external appearance.
As we mentioned before in these lines we are going to focus on Debian, a very interesting proposal that has been with us for a good number of years. To give you an idea, this is a project that was initially announced in 1993 and since then it has not stopped growing and improving. To say that one of its main characteristics is the huge community that supports and surrounds the open source project. Among other things, this makes Debian a suitable distribution for both the uninitiated and the more advanced Linux users.
But when we talk about this type of operating system we not only look at the functionality that it presents, but also at its appearance or interface.
Desktop environments that we can install with Debian
This is something that we easily achieve with the desktop environments that we can use here. And it is that as it happens with the mentioned Linux distributions that we can install and use, there are also multiple available desktop environments. Not all of these elements are compatible with any distribution, but many are compatible with most. But in this case we are going to focus on the aforementioned Debian, which also makes things much easier for us in this regard.
With this, what we want to tell you is that its developers will allow us to install various desktop environments so that we can use the one that interests us the most in each case. In fact, during the distribution installation process, we have the possibility to add additional desktops to which Debian presents us by default. Thus and without having to change anything by hand, we will have several elements of this type to customize the appearance of our system later.
To give you an idea of what we are talking about, say that here we will have the possibility to choose between different desktop environments. We can choose GNOME, Xfce, KDE Plasma, MATE, LXDE or LXQt. Of course, these can be installed together with the operating system itself individually in order to choose the ones that interest us. In fact, and to save space, we can leave all of them unchecked and use the default desktop of the operating system that we are talking about.