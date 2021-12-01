But with this amazing offer its price it has dropped to 529 euros! This is not mucus of turkey, because we are talking about a discount of 470 euros. Which is equivalent to a 47% discount on its usual cost.

If we stick to the original cost of this OPPO Find X2 we would have to pay the impressive figure of 1000 euros. A somewhat exaggerated amount given the multitude of options that you can find in the market.

Today it was the turn of OPPO , which has seen one of its high-end smartphones plummet in price. The device in question is the OPPO Find X2 , which, along with another serial companion, the OPPO Find X2 Neo, has suffered an abysmal reduction. The case of the first one is a complete outrage, since you can get it practically at the half its price output.

Pure and hard quality

When you move between the high-end terminals you are not at all surprised by the specs of the telephone. Therefore, as usual in mobiles located in these numbers, it has one of the Qualcomm processors closest to the latest generation of chips. Exactly a Snapdragon 865, which together with its Adreno 650 GPU and 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM provides exceptional performance in all aspects.

On the other hand, its screen has OLED panels with a QHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In addition, it incorporates one of the most resistant crystals in order to protect it as much as possible. Other components to highlight are its 65W fast charge and connection to 5G networks.

A cheaper alternative

As we mentioned at the beginning, the OPPO Find X2 Neo has also decreased its price considerably. Specifically, it can be yours for 459 euros. This means that you can save 240 euros if you opt for this smartphone.

Although it is true that, as is to be expected, belonging to a lower range, it does not have such spectacular qualitiesbut they don’t stray too far either. Mainly, because the Qualcomm processor it uses is a Snapdragon 765G, accompanied by a 12 GB RAM.

It also has 5G connectivity, although the resolution of its screen is not that high. Of course, it makes use of AMOLED panels. In the autonomy section, it does lose out due to not having such a high fast charge, but it does the job.