The year ends with one of the least expected surprises, since the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) announced that at least seven brands of supposed chocolate from the market will be withdrawn from the market, among which are Chocolate Vaquita and Chocolate de Mesa Don Gustavo, since a study has been generated which will be published in the consumer magazine that will be released next January.

The decision to withdraw some of the brands is due to the fact that within the study different brands and products were analyzed within which various inconsistencies were found between the products and their labeling, which could lead to direct deception for the consumer.

Profeco’s decision.

The analysis of the products that will be revealed in next month’s edition, within the consumer magazine, will contain the names of the brands to be withdrawn from the market; However, the owner of La Profeco, Ricardo Sheffield, announced some of the brands that will be sanctioned.

The owner added that during the study various brands of chocolate were analyzed, both in powder and bars, in which various problems were found, such as a decrease in the content sold with that indicated on the label, in addition to this conflict, it was anticipated that the Retired brands will be those that presented badly elaborated labels and legends.

The study reveals that at least 32 different presentations of chocolate were inspected, between bars and powder, of which at least five brands will be withdrawn, after determining that the product sold contains less quantity than indicated on the labeling.

“We found five that give less. The trickiest is Don Gustavo chocolate, since it gives 16 percent less chocolate. The other brands are quantities smaller than 4 to 6 percent, but that of Don Gustavo did go overboard ”. Affirmed the headline of Profeco to Milenio.

The withdrawn chocolates

Among the statements made by the owner of Profeco, the following brands were indicated to be withdrawn from the Mexican market in the coming days, these being the following:

Vitamin Choco.

Daily care.

Great Value.

Chocolate Vaquita.

Very accurate.

Choco Choco.

Table Chocolate Don Gustavo.

However, within the study, a particular problem has been highlighted, since it was announced that it was discovered that Golden Hills adds fat and vegetable butter of palm, for which Ricardo Sheffield pointed out that Mexican regulations do not allow adding any type of coconut fat or chocolate palm. Faced with this situation, the head of Profeco pointed out to Millennium the following: “Golden Hills, that one is also going to be immobilized and withdrawn from the market, because it is something that cannot be corrected, it is using coconut or palm kernel oil, which is not allowed.”

In the same way, it was announced that one of the main reasons for which the previous marks will be removed is due to the lack of coherence that has occurred between the labels indicated on the product and the hexagonal seals.

