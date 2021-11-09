These casseroles of chocolate and chestnut cream are a ideal dessert for this fall season. In order to do this, we can directly buy the sweet chestnut cream already packaged, being then very quick and easy to make or prepare it ourselves following this recipe, as there are still chestnuts on the market.

It is a sweet that, although it has chestnut cream, does not taste excessively like them, so even if you are not passionate about this fruit you will like it. It is true that dark chocolate manages to gain in flavor over chestnuts, leaving only one very subtle touch to them that it is not cloying.

Preheat the oven to 170ºC. Separate the whites from the yolks. Whip the egg whites with a pinch of salt until they are firm snow. Melt Bain-marie chocolate and butter. Beat the yolks and sugar until they turn whitish. Gently add the chestnut cream and cornstarch. Incorporate him the chocolate mix and warm butter. Delicately join the whites to the point of snow so that they do not lose volume to the previous mixture. Spread it in the molds and bake for 18-20 minutes.

With what to accompany the casseroles

The ideal is to serve these casseroles of chocolate and chestnut cream warm or room temperature, not from the fridge. That is why it is a quick dessert to make at the last minute if we want something sweet, since we do not have to wait for it to be refrigerated in the fridge. They do not need any other accompaniment than a sweet palate and a steaming cup of infusion or coffee.

