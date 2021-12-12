If you are looking for a simple, fast and not very bulky cookie recipe, thinking of making a gift this holidays, the chocolate cinnamon amaretti they are a great option.

They are very easy to prepare and the combination of ground almonds with touch of cinnamon and cocoa They make them a really special sweet snack to have a detail on the Christmas dates.

As it does not contain any wheat flour They do not contain gluten, so they are also suitable for celiacs. The almond is a dried fruit that reigns supreme in traditional Christmas sweets, but many people find marzipan and other similar pastries heavy, so these Italian-inspired cookies could be the perfect alternative.

Preheat the oven to 160ºC and prepare a tray with parchment paper. Sift into a medium bowl the ground almond with the icing sugar, the salt, the coffee, the cinnamon and the cocoa. Arrange a small bowl with extra icing sugar. Beat the two egg whites apart with a wire mixer until slightly frothy, but without mounting them. Add the essence of almond, if we use it, and incorporate this preparation to the other ingredients. Mix everything very well until you have a homogeneous mass. Take biscuit portions with a teaspoon and shape it into a rounded shape with your hands. Coat in the icing sugar and distribute on the tray, without having to separate them too much. Bake for about 18-20 minutes. Wait for them to cool on the tray itself for a few minutes, transfer to a wire rack and sprinkle again with sifted icing sugar. Read: recipe for the classic Christmas sweet that is prepared with only three ingredients

With what to accompany the amaretti

The chocolate cinnamon amaretti cookies They will delight any sweet tooth, even those who are less fond of chocolate since its aroma is more subtle and the almond is the one that takes center stage. They last very well for several days if stored in an airtight container, and are delicious especially for coffee or afternoon tea.

