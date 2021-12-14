Chocobo GP Puts Release Date On This Mario Kart Style Racing Game

SQUARE ENIX has announced that Chocobo GP, a new experience in the kart racing genre set in the Chocobo universe, will be released digitally on Nintendo Switch starting March 10, 2022.

Players can meet up with Chocobo and his friends and slide to the finish line on various tracks inspired by well-known locations from the Chocobo universe and the FINAL FANTASY series. Additionally, a free download version, Chocobo GP Lite, will be available from launch day.

Introduces new game modes in addition to the Story Mode and the tournament-style 64-player mode in Chocobo GP Mode:

Time Attack: Players can face themselves to improve their times on various tracks. Players can also race asynchronously with players around the world to get the best times.

Series Race: Players will be able to compete for the best position in a series of four races, you can play alone or with friends.

Custom Race: Players will be able to create their own races with custom rules, alone or with friends.

With Chocobo GP Lite, racers will be able to play the Story Mode prologue in solo mode and can participate in both local races and online multiplayer * races for up to eight players when a friend with the full game hosts the race. Chocobo GP Lite players will be able to test themselves in fast-paced tournaments of up to 64 players in Chocobo GP mode. Additionally, save data can be carried over from Chocobo GP Lite to the full game, allowing players to continue with items and money earned on a greater racing adventure.

