Square Enix has announced that it will launch Chocobo GP for Nintendo Switch next March 10, 2022. After announcing it in the last Nintendo Direct, we learned about the return of the racing game from the Final Fantasy saga that is so reminiscent of the Mario Kart formula and shortly after we were able to see a gameplay of the game that pleased the players by revealing that the hybrid console finally would receive an eye-catching racing game. As if that weren’t enough, this is the new trailer Posted today:

Chocobo GP game modes

History mode : An adventure to unlock characters and circuits.

: An adventure to unlock characters and circuits. Tournaments : Made up of 4 circuits in a row to achieve the best score, either locally for 2 players or online.

: Made up of 4 circuits in a row to achieve the best score, either locally for 2 players or online. Time trial : Speed ​​test by competing against the ghosts of other players from around the world.

: Speed ​​test by competing against the ghosts of other players from around the world. Custom racing : Own challenges where you can decide the number of circuits and magicitas allowed.

: Own challenges where you can decide the number of circuits and magicitas allowed. Chocobo GP mode: Confrontation between 64 competitors in a knockout tournament with rewards per season.

Announced Chocobo GP Lite, the free version of the game

In addition to announcing the game’s release date, Square Enix also unveiled today Chocobo GP Lite, a free version of the game that will be released the same day and will allow you to test the individual and multiplayer modes through the prologue of the Story mode and being possible to participate in local or online multiplayer with a limited number of characters.

Chocobo GP Lite will also allow you to participate in local multiplayer races organized by someone who has the full game and as in the title it is possible to compete with up to 64 people in the online knockout tournament. It will also be possible to transfer the save data from the Lite version to the full one including all the objects and in-game currency that you have collected during your adventure.

