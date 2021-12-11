A user has shared a photo about a pair of shoes with the chivas logo, showing the business opportunity by adopting the sporty image in its products.

The sports market It offers a wide opportunity in which different brands of different aspects have the opportunity to adopt to create their products and increase their sales. According to the study of Statista On the prices related to sports in Mexico during 2021 by product, sports shoes from brands such as Nike, Puma, Adidas, etc., are around 1,400 Mexican pesos, gym clothing costs approximately 590 pesos. Although it is about globally recognized brands and specialized products, the fact that small businesses or enterprises choose to offer their products or services dedicated to this market (directly or indirectly) can represent a considerable business opportunity, a world to which they can be integrated relatively simply and creatively.

According to information from ESPN, the sports most watched by the Mexican population are soccer, boxing second, baseball third, basketball fourth, wrestling fifth, American football sixth, and motor racing in eighth, among others, so we could choose and choose some of these sports to integrate them into our products, but how could we do it?

A Twitter account has shown a pair of shoes with the logo of the Mexican soccer team Chivas de Guadalajara, which have caught the attention of some users, showing the opportunity that the integrate the image of sport in some productsEither to use them on a day-to-day basis, collect them or simply buy them and keep them as a keepsake.

We don’t all want Jordan … pic.twitter.com/L6nGiAupxq – Chivafree 🇫🇷 (@chivafree) December 9, 2021

Even though these Chivas logo shoes They might not be to everyone’s particular taste for daily use, there is no doubt that whoever was in charge of designing these has a somewhat peculiar level of creativity, drawing the attention of those who pass through said business by using an image recognized by those who they know the mexican sports market.

Those enterprising minds that have ever contemplated joining the market sports, may have had complications on how to position new products in the consumer’s mind, however, using a recognized image for sports connoisseurs can provide ample opportunity to get their attention (as long as we are careful not to infringe rights of author or other complications) through creative solutions.

It may not be to everyone’s particular taste to use a Chivas logo pair of shoesHowever, there are other creative solutions that social networks have been in charge of showing us, with some products that manage to attract the attention of potential consumers by creating articles with renowned figures from the sports world, as it was a while ago with Checo Pérez.

When Formula 1 arrived at Mexico City on November 6, Mexican motorsport fans were anxiously waiting for Checo to place on the podium at the Autodromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez (an act that he achieved), but due to the trend on this driver, An artisan found a business opportunity by making crochet “mini Czechs” to increase his sales, a product that managed to attract the attention of other users on social networks, as well as giving a lesson on how to use well-known sports images to promote our products .

I want one !!!! – Ajua !!! Monterrey (@ajua_monterrey) November 6, 2021

Small businesses have a good opportunity to generate sales by adopting recognized images of the sports world in their products.

