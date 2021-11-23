Technology saw significant growth from the pandemic, however, the world economy hit all economic sectors including technology due to social distancing that prevented people from being in factories, so you are seeing a global shortage of chips .

According to an analyst at JPMorgan, the current global shortage will continue until 2022, although as more people are vaccinated and the number of infections falls, the situation could improve from the middle of the following year.

Image from BGR India

Chip shortage affects industry majors

Chip shortages are affecting production in a number of industries ranging from automobiles to home appliances, personal computers and smartphones. Some analysts point out that the shortage could last until 2023.

JPMorgan advised investors to seek long-term techniques in the semiconductor space that are more structural, he told the news agency. CNBC Gokul Hariharan, Asia Pacific co-director of technology, media and telecommunications research at JPMorgan.

Attention Santa Claus! Chip shortages could delay console gifts around the world

Structural trends in companies tend to be long-term permanent in the industry, while cyclical trends are influenced by business cycles and usually return to the starting point over the years.

Nonetheless, Asia’s top semiconductor companies posted annual earnings growth in recent quarters, financial data provider Refiniv Eikon noted.

In the face of global chip supply shortages, companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company are increasing prices by 10% for advanced chips, and TSMC is increasing less advanced chips used in automobiles by 20%.

Contrary to companies like the previous ones, Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue, and SK Hynix reported a decline of between 13% and 6% respectively in the same period.

Sony does not want more chip crisis and makes alliance to build a semiconductor factory

This is because memory chips are an important component of the semiconductor industry in Asia, which are manufactured by Samsung and SK Hynix and which have seen a decline since the beginning of October.