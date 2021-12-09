We talk about the chip shortage. A circumstance that has not stopped creating problems of all kinds in the entire technology industry, including the field of mobile phones. Although some companies, such as Samsung, have managed to take advantage of the situation, the rest of the brands have been greatly affected. An example of this is the Xiaomi Mi 11 from the Chinese company.

While it is true that the number of shipments of smartphones will increase by 5.4% in the current year 2021 compared to the past 2020. Specifically, the figure stands at 1,250 million shipments. An amount that, although it can be called remarkable, is lower than expected initially by IDC, who has lowered its forecasts for next 2022 after a disastrous third quarter. Mainly, because the market has declined almost double than expected.

The 5G race

However, looking to the future, IDC estimates that over the next five years the market increase your annual growth rate of 3.5%. The reasons for this growth are: the demand constrained by the scarcity of stock, the fall in prices after the abundance of semiconductors and the transition to 5G connectivity. The latter will mean almost 60% of global terminal transports in 2022.