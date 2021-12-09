We talk about the chip shortage. A circumstance that has not stopped creating problems of all kinds in the entire technology industry, including the field of mobile phones. Although some companies, such as Samsung, have managed to take advantage of the situation, the rest of the brands have been greatly affected. An example of this is the Xiaomi Mi 11 from the Chinese company.
While it is true that the number of shipments of smartphones will increase by 5.4% in the current year 2021 compared to the past 2020. Specifically, the figure stands at 1,250 million shipments. An amount that, although it can be called remarkable, is lower than expected initially by IDC, who has lowered its forecasts for next 2022 after a disastrous third quarter. Mainly, because the market has declined almost double than expected.
The 5G race
However, looking to the future, IDC estimates that over the next five years the market increase your annual growth rate of 3.5%. The reasons for this growth are: the demand constrained by the scarcity of stock, the fall in prices after the abundance of semiconductors and the transition to 5G connectivity. The latter will mean almost 60% of global terminal transports in 2022.
In this year, the consulting firm has in mind a growth of 5.4% that we have commented above compared to 7.4%, the expected figure initially. This has been stimulated by the connection to 5G networks, a technology that will increase 117% year-on-year. On the other hand, 4G smartphones will begin to suffer a decrease of 22.5% of shipments.
China, the exception
As far as countries are concerned, the Asian region will be the only exception to the rule that will end the year 2021 positively. The reason for this is the impressive growth they have experienced during the first semester.
Of course, shipments in China will decrease 0.2% this year and 0.6% the next. Even so, the Chinese territory will be the king of 5G in the telephony market, it reached 46.9% of total shipments. But not everything could go well, it is expected that by 2025, this figure will decrease to 30.5%.
Will prices drop?
Based on data provided by IDC, the average cost of devices that bring a 5G connection will stand at 569 euros, which is equivalent to 1.7% more than in 2020, but it is estimated that the price will drop to around 350 euros in the year to come.
With regard to 4G mobiles, it is expected that the cost of these drop 26.5% in 2021, which corresponds to an amount of 180 euros. Some numbers that will decrease in 2022 to a figure close to 100 euros.