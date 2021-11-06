Although it has long been official that the Chinese Grand Prix will miss its appointment with Formula 1 for the third time in a row in 2022, the Asian giant has reinforced its alliance with the ‘Great Circus’ by extending it in time.

Since September 26, 2004, the occasion of the 9th victory of Rubens Barrichello in Formula 1, the Shanghai International Circuit has uninterruptedly hosted a Grand Prix of the premier category of motorsport … until COVID-19 made an appearance and forced them to leave in 2020, a fact that has been repeated this year and that will be extended until, at least, 2022.

“Although we are all disappointed that we were not able to include China in the 2022 calendar due to the conditions of the ongoing pandemic, the Chinese GP will rejoin the calendar as soon as conditions allow», Confesses Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1.

Formula 1 celebrated the 1,000th GP in its history in 2019, precisely in China, where Hamilton and Bottas achieved a new one-two for Mercedes.

In mid-October, the ‘Great Circus’ officially presented what will be its calendar for the 2022 season, the first for a new generation of single-seaters that, while waiting to be confirmed on the track, will be able to follow each other without being penalized so drastically by the turbulence of the car in front and will ensure the spectacle on the circuits for the fans.

Of the 23 Grand Prix of the same, both the final landing of Miami in Formula 1 and the absence of both China and Vietnam. However, the Asian giant has guaranteed itself through an agreement to be linked to the highest expression of motorsport until at least 2025, a whole vote of confidence from the current directive towards the most populous country in the world.

“This is great news for all of our fans in China, we are delighted to announce this agreement that will see us racing in Shanghai until 2025. Our partnership with promoter Juss Sports is incredibly strong, we are looking forward to continuing our long-term partnership. We hope to be back with the fans as soon as we can.», Concluded Domenicali.