EFE.- A Chinese scientific study has proposed adding five pairs of wings to each wagon of the country’s high-speed trains to reduce its weight and thus increase its speed by 28.6%. South China Morning Post.

The study, part of the official CR450 project, which aims to increase the speed of current trains, found that the addition of a few small wings could generate enough lift to reduce its weight by a third, which would increase the speed up to 450 kilometers per hour.

Currently, traditional Chinese high-speed trains reach up to 350 kilometers per hour, excluding Shanghai’s magnetic levitation train, which, due to its technology, manages to reach 431 kilometers per hour.

We recommend: China launches the first driverless bullet train

Japanese engineers already had a similar idea in the 1980s, but it was scrapped because the wings were too large and made it impossible for trains to run on existing tracks and tunnels.

Nevertheless, Chinese scientists have chosen to place smaller wings on the roof of trains rather than on the sides, he pointed out last night South China Morning Post.

According to the scientists, who published their study in the scientific journal Act Aerodynamica Sinica, the idea is an “advance in the field of high-speed train aerodynamics that will reduce costs and energy”, although they warned that a higher speed could reduce “the useful life of the wheels” and that the wings would have to be “carefully installed and designed”.

At 37,900 kilometers, China has the world’s most extensive network of high-speed trains, defined in the country as those that can operate at more than 200 kilometers per hour.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico