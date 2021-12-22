By Tingshu Wang and Dominique Patton

BEIJING, Dec 22 (Reuters) – China’s upcoming Winter Olympics are brightening up a young suit designer’s growing business as more and more Chinese take to the ice and search for tailored suits for figure skating.

Zhang Yifan, a 25-year-old designer based in Beijing, has seen business explode since the city won the bid for the 2022 Olympics and began a campaign to attract 300 million Chinese to snow and ice sports. .

“The effect is being felt on the ice rinks,” Zhang said.

But while ice fashion has long been a highlight of Olympic figure skating, until recently there were few options for Chinese skaters.

Zhang realized the void in the market when her teenage sister, Zhang Yixuan, started competing in figure skating, but she was having trouble finding outfits to match her music.

The eldest Zhang, who was studying theatrical costume design at the time, quickly switched to skating suits and learned the trade by experimenting with her sister.

“With figure skating, the drama moves from the stage to the ice,” he told Reuters during a recent visit to his studio.

Skating suits have to combine elegance with functionality so that they can withstand powerful spins on the ice. And the crystals sewn into the dresses cannot be so heavy as to weigh down athletes.

