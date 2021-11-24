China continues to clearly lead the transition process towards all-electric mobility. Chinese manufacturers account for almost half of global electric car sales. A domain that is not only focused on its territory. Six out of ten electrics sold worldwide were manufactured in the Asian Giant.

The process of transition towards 100% electric mobility in major automotive markets it continues. Tesla is one of the electric car brands that gets a lot of attention and headlines. However, there is usually very little news about what are chinese manufacturers doing. And it is vitally important to set your sights on the Asian Giant.

China is playing a leading role in the electric vehicle market. The Asian country is a global benchmark in terms of how to promote this transition and, above all, in how to help the massification of the electric car. Its automotive industry has several giants of all-electric mobility.

China stands out especially globally in the field of 100% electric mobility

Global sales of electric cars between January and September 2021



In the period between the months of January and September 2021, worldwide sales of electric cars accumulated 2.97 million units. A volume that, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a strong 149% growth. And it is important to note that we only refer to the figures for passenger cars.

Considering the timid growth of the market in general, only 11%, it is evident that the massification of electric vehicles is accelerating. The Battery electric car market share jumped from 2.6% in 2020 to 5.8% in 2021 (Until September). However, the vast majority of electric vehicles sold have been registered in the United States-Canada, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea.

The price of electric cars, where has it fallen the most? Analysis of the last decade Read news

Chinese brands dominate the electric car market

It is really interesting to see the role that China is playing in this context. Its dominance as a market for electric vehicles and their respective brands. Currently, Chinese brands account for 45% of global electric car sales. However, if we analyze the car sales figures regardless of the type of fuel, China’s share of the global market drops to 15%.

Chinese electric cars are especially strong in the Asian Giant. That is, in China

This enormous difference clearly demonstrates China’s potential in the field of electrification. However, we must also bear in mind that much of the success achieved by Chinese electric cars is due to domestic demand. About 95% of Chinese electric cars sold stayed in China. However, the solidity and growth that these firms are experiencing suggest what may happen in the short term.

The factor “Made in China” is also playing a role. And it is that we must not only put special interest in the sales figures. The data show that six out of ten electric cars sold worldwide are made in China. The Asian Giant represents 60% of the world production of electric vehicles. Nor should we ignore the role of the electric microcar in this electrification boom. The joint venture formed between SAIC, General Motors and Wuling, can boast of having in its portfolio the best-selling electric vehicle in China, the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV.

To some extent this is not something that should surprise us since foreign brands have opted to manufacture some of their electric vehicles in Chinese territory. Tesla, Volvo and BMW are a clear example.