In an announcement on Wednesday, China’s official news agency Xinhua will issue its first series of NFT collectibles. The move is a nod to Blockchain technology, previously rejected by the People’s Republic of China (PRC). In an official note, Xinhua plans to publish 10,000 copies of 11 photos taken by journalists in 2021.

Interest in NFTs is puzzling in light of recent events in the world’s second-largest economy. Following a nationwide crackdown on cryptocurrencies in which mining of Bitcoin (BTC) Y Ether (ETH), China recently targeted NFTs in the metaverse and proposed that they be strictly monitored. Despite anti-crypto sentiment, tech giants Tencent and Huawei were undaunted in seeking to push their brands into the metaverse.

On the other hand, in early December, as part of a broader crackdown on cryptocurrencies, some Beijing websites, including ChainNews, went down. Chinese cryptocurrency media outlets kept a low profile on their websites and instead focused on growing their communities on Twitter and Telegram.

However, curiously, it is not the first time that the country has entered the NFTs. During “DeFi Summer 2.0”, The South China Morning Post created a series of NFTs using a new token standard called “ARTIFACT”, designed to preserve historical assets on the blockchain. However, it is important to note that the SCMP is based in Hong Kong. As a result, the newspaper benefits from higher levels of autonomy, as well as the independent executive, legislative and judicial power for which Hong Kong is known.

Hong Kong is no stranger to Blockchain technology and NFT minting. In June this year, pro-Hong Kong activists managed to archive articles from a pro-democracy newspaper on the blockchain. More than 4,000 articles from the Apple Daily were uploaded to ARWeave, a popular blockchain-based storage platform backed by Andreessen Horowitz.

Ultimately, the PRC’s release of NFT raises the question of whether Xinhua’s issuance of NFT is a nod to the adoption of blockchain technology. At the time of writing, advocates of Chinese NFTs continue to have their commercial activities restricted. NFTs cannot be resold once purchased, while the only currency available to fans of this type of crypto asset is the national currency, the renminbi. Given the broadly anti-crypto stance of 2021, more evidence of the PRC’s moves in the blockchain space is needed.

