There are not so happy news from ChinaThe fact is that his government has decided that from the perspective of his authorities there was no better time to sharply mark his line regarding content from the West than the holiday season.

Sadly, after information emerged stating that the global version of Steam was blocked in every corner of China, preventing players from accessing the games on the platform Valve.

This was something that had been avoided, but could not be put off any longer.

Since in recent years, the Chinese authorities have launched an offensive against different entertainment media, including video games, and through a series of limitations and prohibitions regarding their content and forms of use.

This is something that happens more and more frequently in many of the Asian countries, where PC gaming It is the dominant form among users and some of them accessed the global version of Steam so as not to deal with the one officially available in China, full of limitations in every way.

Well, the government has become aware of this practice and unfortunately decided to end this option in the bud, taking advantage of the fact that while many enjoyed Christmas and prepared to play on their PC later to take advantage of the fact that there were interesting offers for the holidays, but the result was not what was expected for our gamer friends in that country, where the reality was different for Chinese players as the global version of Steam was blocked.

There are several reports, where it is pointed out that this weekend a blockade on said version of Steam went into effect, and although there is not much information available about what happened, since Valve has not commented on anything about it, much less by the authorities Chinese.

As we mentioned, the Chinese government is no stranger to the access of some users to the global version of Steam and although there is no official reason, we believe that this could be the most likely.

It is not known if it is a measure that sought to mitigate the impact of high Internet consumption due to holidays or if it is a permanent blockade which would leave players with Steam China as their only option.

This is a sensitive issue, since we are talking about the position of a government, and regarding the content, We remind you that the debut of Disney + in that country was marked by censorship in a chapter of The Simpsons, showing that the only way to do business in the country and its market is by complying with content restrictions.

We hope that this can be a bet doomed to failure because even a game as successful as Fortnite: Battle Royale, bit the dust with its Chinese version, which had many changes compared to the original proposal, making it little or nothing attractive for players.