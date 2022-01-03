China’s Evergrande starts 2022 in the worst way

Evergrande surprised everyone within minutes of opening the negotiations on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange this Monday, January 3, 2022.

Without giving further explanations, the Chinese real estate giant, which has a debt of more than 200 billion dollars and is on the verge of bankruptcy, asked to suspend its listing amid rumors about a definitive fall.

Evergrande shares have already lost 90 percent of their value and despite the fact that the company’s president has announced the resumption of some real estate projects, the truth is that no one believes him anymore.

Hours earlier, different Chinese media reported on a document from the State of Danzhou, on the island of Hainan, in which the company was ordered to demolish almost 40 buildings in a period of 10 days since the project would be violating the regulations of rural planning and of the cities in which they are located.

Paradoxically, on December 31, 2021, in his year-end greeting to the company’s workers, Xu Jiayin, president and co-founder of the firm, said dozens of projects had been taken up. He spoke of a “bright future” for the company.

A few weeks ago, at the beginning of December, the debt rating agency Fitch declared Evergrande in default as it had not paid part of the offshore debt (outside of China) to investors.

Fitch mentioned the adjective “uncertainty” to discuss the Evergrande situation.

In parallel, the business group announced that a kind of “risk control group” had been set up, made up of Xu, a group of state companies from Canton (Evergrande has its central base there) and several of the largest financial institutions with shares of the firm.

It was expected that this novelty and the restarting of the projects were two pieces of information that were going to calm the mood of the markets, bringing some reassurance to investors.

However, the truth is that in the first hours of 2022 Evergrande has ceased to be listed on the Stock Exchange and everything is getting complicated again.

Evergrande and a complicated 2022

By October 2021, hope had opened up for Evergrande.

Your linked company, Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, known as Evergrande NEV, said it was going to start mass-producing electric vehicles in 2022 despite facing serious complications in obtaining foreign investment.

The idea was to mass-produce vehicles for this year and be a compelling rival for brands that make electric cars, such as Elon Musk’s Tesla, and the giants Volkswagen and Toyota.