While some of the major cryptocurrency-related Chinese outlets appear to be shutting down, a number of local news outlets continue to operate, moving to social media such as Twitter.

China’s most recent cryptocurrency ban would not significantly affect local crypto media sources, as there are various ways to spread industry information.according to an executive at one of China’s largest crypto publications.

The executive, who asked to remain anonymous, told Cointelegraph on Dec. 1 that several local cryptocurrency sites have been moving their community to other media channels such as Twitter and Telegram after the government imposed a new ban on cryptocurrencies. in September.

“They are trying to share more information there and keep a low profile on their websites,” the person said, adding: “We can get all the information we want from Twitter.”

“More Chinese people came to Twitter and Telegram, some of them are also high quality,” another crypto media insider, who also wished to remain anonymous, told Cointelegraph.

They pointed out that the People’s Bank of China outlawed all “virtual currency-related business activities”, prompting some cloud service providers to cut off the services of websites such as BlockBeats and Odaily. But this didn’t stop them from posting industry news, as they continued to operate through new domains and changed focus to posting on Twitter and Telegram.

According to the media insider, these websites were blocked because they are based in Beijing. “The media outside of Beijing is not blocked,” the person said. Some cryptocurrency publications such as Jinse, Panews, and 8btc were apparently unaffected by the latest cryptocurrency ban.

The Chinese cryptocurrency media executive stressed that the world of cryptocurrencies is destined to be decentralized, stating:

“There is always hope for the Chinese cryptocurrency industry. We still have sources of information and we keep getting more and more users, evangelists, developers and others. There is nothing to worry about. Everything happens in the best way. “

A Chinese side of cryptocurrencies, the industry’s main source, ChainNews, went offline in November.

According to Cointelegraph sources, ChainNews decided to shut down services at the end of that month. The last publication of the medium on its Telegram channel is dated November 25. The website had more than 1.5 million visits last month, according to data from SimilarWeb.

