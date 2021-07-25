The Freze Nikrob EV is not only going to be available in northern Europe, as the company has already confirmed that it plans to distribute it in the rest of the markets in the European region, including Spain, where it will come from the hand of Invicta Electric Group.

The Freze Nikrob EV is nothing more than a remarkable model derived from the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV, the small electric utility vehicle developed and marketed by the joint-venture that maintains General Motors with SAIC and Wuling in the Chinese market. Although for its arrival in northern Europe it has adopted a new name, on an aesthetic and technical level it does not have any significant changes.

Although initially it was presented exclusively in Lithuania, where it will also be assembled by the bodybuilder Nikrob, the small Chinese electric utility vehicle. It will also be available in other markets on the European continent, which includes our country, where it will be marketed by the distributor Invicta Electric Group.

Despite its small size, it is capable of accommodating 4 passengers.

The Freze Nikrob EV is a project of the owners of the off-road manufacturer Dartz, although for the small Hongguang Mini EV they have preferred rescue one of the oldest car brands in Russia, Freze. The model is imported from China in the form of kits to be assembled in Lithuania, so it is considered manufactured in that market.

From the very beginning, Leonard Yankelovich, owner and founder of Dartz, revealed that he was interested in marketing the model in other markets, so we are not surprised by the news of its distribution in various markets in Europe, although there are still many negotiations and fringes on the table, so it is not entirely clear which countries it will reach and when.

Distribution

In principle, Yankelovich has confirmed that in a few weeks all the details about its commercialization on a continental level will be revealed, but It is already known that it will arrive in Spain from the hand of Invicta Electric Group, which already have an extensive range of electric urban vehicles, from scooters to small light commercial vehicles. So the Freze Nikrov EV is a perfect product for your catalog.