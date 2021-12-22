China will grow 8% in 2021 and 5.1% in 2022, estimates the World Bank

The authorities, according to the text, will prioritize managing financial risks in the real estate sector, whose investment will remain moderate.

“In the short term, the authorities must address excessive leverage in the real estate sector, but they must also provide liquidity to the system to avoid contagion,” says the entity.

In the medium term, it is about achieving China’s long-awaited transition to high-quality, consumer-oriented growth.

“The government has reacted by strengthening the role of the state, whereby market-oriented reforms have limited its progress. The private sector has been hit by the pandemic and the latest restrictions on the technology or education sector have created uncertainties among investors. “, he warns.

Thus, the World Bank recommends that China direct the growth of external demand to domestic demand, from traditional investment -such as in infrastructure- to consumption, from the State to the private sector and from an economy based on the consumption of coal to a low emission pollutants.

This would require “structural reforms” that involve opening up sectors that are still protected, eliminating restrictions on labor mobility or introducing progressive tax reforms and better social safety nets.

On December 13, the Chinese Prime Minister, Li Keqiang, discussed the economic route of the Asian country with the president of the World Bank, David Malpass, before whom he promised precisely “reforms and adjustments” during a virtual meeting.

However, Li stressed that “China will put stability first” next year and that, in the face of downward pressures, it will promote “prudent” macroeconomic and “proactive” fiscal policies.

In November, the CCP warned of an “increasingly difficult, discouraging and uncertain foreign environment,” and underscored the “strong resistance” of the Chinese economy to claim “confidence” to “directly confront” difficulties.