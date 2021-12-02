The China Securities Regulatory Commission said on its website on Wednesday that a press report on a ban on overseas IPOs by companies using the VIE structure is not true, without elaborating.

Companies currently listed in the United States and Hong Kong that use VIEs would have to make adjustments to make their ownership structures more transparent in regulatory reviews, especially in sectors prohibited for foreign investment, the people said. It is unclear if that would mean a shareholder revamp or, more drastically, the withdrawal of the most sensitive companies from the stock market, measures that could reignite fears of a dissociation between China and the United States in areas such as technology. The details of the proposed rules are still being discussed and could change.

The review would represent one of Beijing’s biggest moves to clamp down on overseas IPOs following the New York public offering of private transportation giant Didi Global, which continued despite regulatory concerns. Since then, authorities have acted swiftly to stem the flood of companies seeking to go public in the US, closing an avenue that has generated billions of dollars for tech companies and their Wall Street backers.

It is all part of a year-long campaign to curb the rapid growth of China’s internet sector and what Beijing has called a “reckless” expansion of private capital. Banning VIEs from listing abroad would close a gap that tech giants from Alibaba Group to Tencent Holdings have used for two decades to bypass restrictions on foreign investment and list abroad. This move could thwart the ambitions of companies like ByteDance, which are considering going public outside of mainland China.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.