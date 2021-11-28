The China Suárez

Far from coming to an end, the so-called Wandagate keep adding new chapters every day. Last Tuesday, Wanda nara he first referred to his crisis with Mauro Icardi, which was unleashed after she discovered the soccer player’s affair with Eugenia The China Suarez. She did it within the framework of a glamorous interview that the very Susana gimenez he went to do Paris and whose advance could be seen on the Telefe screen, but which will only be able to be seen in full on November 30 from the Paramount + platform.

The ex Teen angels, meanwhile, already recorded a note with Alejandro Fantino which is announced for next Monday at 9:30 p.m. by Star + in which, it is supposed, will give its version of the facts. However, taking into account that everyone came out to comment on the sayings of Wanda’s story, in which the businesswoman tried to differentiate herself from the China assuring that she had never behaved like the actress, Suárez decided to upload a harsh message to her stories of Instagram.

The strong message of La China

“Talking shit about others won’t reduce the shit in your life“, Said the publication of Eugenia, which in Spanish means:”Talking shit about others will not reduce shit in your life. “

La China with a swimsuit from her collection

Prior to this, the China She had shared a post from an account dedicated to her in which she posed with a bikini from her collection. And, obviously, this generated suspicions, taking into account that these days Wanda is doing a production to launch her own line of swimsuits and was involved in a scandal after the media denunciation of the designer Luciana Danduono which ensures that the businesswoman copied one of her models.

The promo of Alejandro Fantino’s interview with China

Suárez, in addition, reposted a Fantino story in which he announced with great fanfare his interview with her. Although, taking into account the message in which she referred to those who attack her, it is ruled out that the China will not deal with badmouthing Wanda and Icardi, but will simply clear up some doubts taking into account all the contradictions that have been heard since the conflict began on October 16 last when the PSG player’s wife wrote: “Another family that charged by bitch ”. And all fingers pointed at her.

It should be noted that, after blaming the actress for her husband’s infidelity, Wanda acknowledged that her attitude had been wrong. And she made it clear what the bond that bound her to her: “She was not a friend, she had a good, cordial relationship. My anger was a macho look, of blaming the woman. Then I took distance, and I admire that a woman can be free. I am an old-fashioned woman: for me a little message is divorce ”.

On the other hand, Wanda acknowledged having called the China after discovering that between her husband and her there had not only been a virtual relationship, as she initially supposed, but also a meeting at the Ritz hotel in Paris. “The first thing I did was ask for forgiveness for that story in which he had used a not very elegant word in a moment of fever, “he said about that talk in which the actress confirmed that she and Mauro had seen each other but that they had not been able to carry out the sexual act.

