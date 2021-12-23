Reuters.- Three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese firm Sinovac do not produce adequate levels of antibodies to fight the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Hong Kong researchers said in a statement.

Their analysis revealed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is more effective, as a third dose inoculated after two injections of either the same or CoronaVac provided “protective levels” of antibodies against omicron.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have said that their three-dose regimen was able to neutralize omicron in a laboratory test.

The latest study was conducted by researchers from the University of Hong Kong and the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and was funded by the Health and Medical Research Fund and the Hong Kong government.

The statement did not say how many samples were used in the analysis. Sinovac did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine and Sinopharm’s BBIBP-CorV are the two most widely used vaccines in China and the main COVID-19 vaccines exported by the country. Sinopharm also has a second vaccine in use in China.

Hong Kong has been using the Sinovac and Pfizer-BioNTech injections, although 12 to 17-year-olds can only get the second.