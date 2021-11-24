FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tencent is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. REUTERS / Aly Song

SHANGHAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) – China has required Tencent Holdings to submit any new apps or updates for inspection before they can be uploaded, after discovering that some of its apps had been breached, Chinese financial outlet Yicai reported on Wednesday.

Citing unidentified sources, Yicai said that the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) asked the Chinese video game and social media giant to submit reports after some of its applications infringed the rights and interests of users.

He also indicated that the MIIT recently issued a notice to say that between November 24 and December 31, all mobile applications and their updates will have to undergo a review of about seven days before they can be uploaded in the stores of apps.

In response to reports from Yicai and other local outlets, Tencent said that its applications remain functional and available for download.

“We continually work to improve user protection features within our applications, and we also have regular cooperation with relevant government agencies to ensure regulatory compliance. Our applications remain functional and available for download,” the company said.

Chinese regulators last year launched a sweeping crackdown on its tech giants, seeking to dismantle some of the industry’s long-standing practices after accusing them of monopoly behavior and infringing on users’ rights.

This has included an increase in mobile app controls by regulators. On November 3, MIIT ordered 38 apps from various companies – including Tencent – to rectify excessive collection of personal information.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)