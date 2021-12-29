China recoils in its protectionism and facilitates the implantation of foreign manufacturers in 2022

Manufacturers from outside of China will have much more freedom to establish themselves in the Asian country market from January 1. They will be able to take control of the existing joint-ventures up to 100% or to establish themselves freely and without alliances.

As of January 2022 it will be easier for automotive companies to establish themselves in the Chinese market. To avoid import duties it will still be necessary manufacture within China, but it will no longer be mandatory to partner with an existing Chinese manufacturer. The new rules are already published.

For years, companies in the automotive sector they had to form a joint-venture with a Chinese company, a maximum of 50% of the shareholders. Many manufacturers have used this formula, the main generalist and Premium manufacturers, and very few have stopped going through the ring – such as Porsche.

Using this formula, know-how and benefits had to be shared with the Chinese manufacturer, and this has enabled the Chinese motor industry to improve dramatically in a relatively short period of time. But China has decided to remove part of the entry barriers, and will allow full ownership without having to do a joint-venture.

Giga Shanghai construction commencement ceremony in 2018

There was a precedent, the foundation of Tesla (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. in 2018, the previous step to establishing the Shanghai Gigafactory without having to share technology or benefits with any partner. Being a manufacturer of new energy cars (pure electric, hydrogen fuel cell and plug-in hybrids) received a special authorization.

But that applies to light and commercial car manufacturers from January 1, so Western, South Korean and Japanese manufacturers will have free rein to take control of companies shared with Chinese manufacturers. It can also work the other way around.

Chinese manufacturers that most joint-ventures accumulate are BAIC, Changan, Dongfeng, FAW Y SAIC, all owned by the State. A foreign manufacturer had a limit of two joint-ventures, but the other way around it didn’t matter. For example, FAW produces cars for 12 brands and works for Audi, General Motors, Mazda, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

Denza X

With this movement, starting in January Chinese manufacturers are left without a safety net It has worked very well for over 25 years. If foreign manufacturers start to establish themselves or take control of the JVs, there will no longer be technological exchange or profit sharing.

The Chinese rulers, on the other hand, wanted their industry to stop being addicted to the relationship of convenience with foreign manufacturers and to start looking for life. There are hundreds of manufacturers in China, more than anything because of the enormous volume of its market – the first in the world after 10 years. Some have already had serious financial difficulties.

Some manufacturers are going to loosen financial resources and let Chinese partners have more of the pie. This is the case of Daimler and BYD, which have a joint-venture For the Venza brand, BYD will take 90% and Mercedes-Benz the remainder. In the opposite direction, BMW will keep more of the JV with Brilliance.

BMW X5

There are also advantages for new manufacturers to enter the Chinese market, such as Lucid Motors or Rivian Automotive, which have started manufacturing vehicles this year in the United States and have international ambitions. They will not have to associate with anyone.

At this point, technology is critical. For many manufacturers it has not been a matter of good taste to provide Chinese manufacturers with their knowledge of engines, production systems, semi-autonomous driving, connectivity, driving aids, etc. As the JVs change hands, each one will have to work on their own.

Some Chinese companies are in a much more favorable position in that regard, and manufacturers like XPeng, BYD or NIO promise a lot without the need for any JV. The next battlefield is the international market, where Chinese manufacturers have a symbolic presence with exceptions such as Tesla. That’s where the Model 3 and Model Y come from, which are having so much success in Europe.