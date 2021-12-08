This is how the new technology that China uses to cause artificial rain works, and it could be a good tool to alleviate climate change.

The effects of climate change They are already being noticed in most of the countries of the world, with temperatures that break records every year and that are causing a huge lack of rainfall in large part thus worsening pollution in large cities.

Now it is surprising to learn that China apparently has managed to modify the weather to cause rain a few hours before a major political event, to reduce pollution in its capital Beijing.

This technique, carried out by “planting” clouds, is not new, and yet a very similar technique was used a few months ago in the United Arab Emirates where they managed to use drones with lasers to cause rain and thus lower the temperatures of the city, which can reach up to 48 ° C in summer.

But when it comes to this new technology that has been used in China, they have apparently succeeded in “seeding” clouds to control the climate, and reduce pollution and thus improve the air quality index in the capital.

Specifically, this happened on the eve of a major political event in July, according to a study by scientists from the Tsinghua University, as reported South China Morning Post.

Basically what they achieved was introduce a series of chemicals into the clouds as small particles of silver iodide so that the water droplets gather around them and thus increase the probability of rain happening.

As they explain, the Chinese government carried out this cloud seeding operation for two hours in the suburbs of Beijing on June 30, the day before a political event. Residents of neighboring mountainous regions reported witnessing the outbreak of rockets carrying this suspected silver iodide skyward to stimulate rain.

As a result, artificial rain was caused that reduced the level of pollution in the capital by more than two-thirds and also changed the air quality from “moderate” to “good” according to the World Health Organization.

However, China has been working for years to introduce a technology capable of changing the climate throughout the country. Last year the Council of State announced that by 2025 they planned to release a developed climate modification system that would cover more than 5.5 million square kilometers with artificial rain.

And it is that as the effects of climate change are worsening, causing, among other things, an increase in global temperature, the use of these techniques to cause rain can soften temperatures and increase air quality.